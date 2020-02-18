 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A wheely good result - Cardiff and Vale College Auto learner Naim shortlisted for IMI Student of the Year

Details
Hits: 86
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Naim Ahmed, a Vehicle Refinishing learner at @CAVC has made it to the shortlist for a prestigious @The_IMI (Institute of the Motor Industry - IMI) Award.

Out of entries from across the UK, Naim has made it to the final three in the shortlist for the IMI’s Full-time Student of the Year Award. The winner will be announced at the Institute’s Centenary Dinner next month.

Naim said: “I was surprised to make it through over so many people and I’m little bit nervous about the actual ceremony but I’m really excited and happy as well. I’ve never achieved anything like this before.

“It’s quite a special reward and I’m surprised that I’m on the shortlist. I just want to thank my tutors for all of the support they have given me.”

Advertisement

New creative apprentices will support sector growth
Sector News
@northumbriapol, @Primacheese, @KarbonHomes and @NCFE have joined forc
Newcastle College Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards
Sector News
@NCLCollege Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards: Famous names includi
Apprenticeship Levy funds expired - Angela Rayner responds
Sector News
@AngelaRayner @UKLabour responds to reports that over Â£400 million of

 
 

You may also be interested in these articles:

February jobs figures: A record breaking month, driven by disabled people and full-time work
Sector News
ONS labour market statistics: businesses hiring again as confidence gr
New creative apprentices will support sector growth
Sector News
@northumbriapol, @Primacheese, @KarbonHomes and @NCFE have joined forc
Newcastle College Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards
Sector News
@NCLCollege Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards: Famous names includi
Apprenticeship Levy funds expired - Angela Rayner responds
Sector News
@AngelaRayner @UKLabour responds to reports that over £400 million of
Degree apprenticeship puts advanced materials on the map
Sector News
A new degree apprenticeship will help open-up opportunities for traine
FETL latest research released: Leadership, Further Education and Social Justice
Sector News
New research published by @FETforL: Most further education colleges se
Information Event Highlights Travel and Tourism Career Opportunities
Sector News
Current and former Travel and Tourism students at @derbycollege have b
Free online course on understanding and preventing the spread of coronavirus
Sector News
@FutureLearn launch Free online course on understanding and preventing
PRESS RELEASE - Students make wishes come true
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Higher Education International Travel and Tourism Man
Airline food documentary on Amazon Prime feature Kirklees College students
Sector News
@flightfoodtrip has been released on @primevideouk with @inflightFeed
Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College gain insight into careers in the cyber security industry!
Sector News
Computing students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recen
Theatr Genedlaethol celebrates Apprenticeship Week with schools
Sector News
@TheatrGenCymru is proud to have been part of Apprenticeship Week Wale

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page