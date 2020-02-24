BSBI launches careers centre platform for students

Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI has announced a partnership with @JobTeaser an international specialist in career services for young people in higher education

Launched in France in 2008, JobTeaser provides dedicated solutions to companies for the recruitment of young talent, as well as free career centre software to higher education institutions across Europe.

With this partnership, JobTeaser becomes a careers centre partner for BSBI. The collaboration sees the creation of a dedicated online platform accessible to BSBI students and staff, exclusively managed by JobTeaser

Using this software, students can build their profile, search for jobs and unlock their future career. They will have access to the entire JobTeaser network, featuring over 60,000 recruiters and companies, showcasing all kinds of employment options with a wide range of partners.

Dr Alexandra Gray, Academic Director at BSBI, said:

“We are extremely proud to have secured this partnership for our students. JobTeaser has great experience in helping students to make a successful transition into work.

Young people coming to Germany to study are always looking to combine their education with gaining work experience. With JobTeaser our students will be able to find the right solution for them whilst searching for opportunities that suit their abilities, aspirations and availability.”

Adrien Ledoux, co-founder and CEO of JobTeaser, said:

“We believe the transition between university and the professional world is very difficult for young talent, as many feel lost when it comes to choosing their career.

“We want to provide them with the right guidance tools, giving universities the opportunity to better support students as they enter the world of work, and helping businesses to adapt to a changing world by choosing the right talent, beyond their degree.”

The partnership was officially launched during an event hosted at BSBI’s campus in Potsdamer Strasse, on Tuesday 18 February. Job Teaser’s representatives and BSBI’s staff were on hand to introduce students to the platform and its many benefits.

Catherine Flynn, Student Services Manager at BSBI, said:

“The launch was a great way to present the platform to our students. Thanks to JobTeaser’s presence on campus they could ask questions and explore the website, learning how to make the most of it.”

In addition to job opportunities with different companies, including BSBI’s partners, the website will work as a fully functional and professional hub. Students will be able to build their profile and access useful content such as interview advice, CV writing and review tips, workshops and learning materials.

Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) is located in the heart of Berlin on Potsdamer Strasse. The cosmopolitan Schöneberg area will provide graduates with the opportunity to be close to some of the biggest international corporations, enhancing their chances to become exceptional leaders in their chosen field.

Every course is designed with three principles in mind – enterprise, leadership and success – which is why each programme focuses on improving practical business skills and understanding of the relevant industry. Students will receive the tools and information they need for professional success as well as support from industry-focused academics who are at the top of their field. They will also benefit from extensive career support for guidance and advice.

With 2 million students and recent graduates already using the Career Center by JobTeaser, JobTeaser is the leader in career guidance and recruitment amongst young people today, and the first recruitment website directly integrated into 600+ European universities.

Students and recent graduates find bespoke content via JobTeaser that helps them work out where they want to go in life, as well as the internships and jobs they need. JobTeaser directly integrates the Career Center by JobTeaser within Intranet sites at universities, business schools and engineering schools. As such, JobTeaser offers its partner companies the unique opportunity to reach their target candidates with employer branding solutions and a multiposting job ad tool directly within their schools and universities.