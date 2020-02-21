Coleg Cambria to showcase apprenticeships and courses at open events

@colegcambria is holding a series of events to find out more about the wide range of courses and qualifications on offer across north east Wales.

The first will be held at Deeside Sixth Form Centre and the college’s main Connah’s Quay site from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday March 4.

Coleg Cambria Yale, Yale Sixth Form and Bersham Road in Wrexham are to hold an open evening on Wednesday March 11 from 5pm-7pm, followed by Llysfasi on Saturday March 21 from 10am-12pm.

The final session will be at Northop on Saturday March 28 from 10am-12pm.

Prospective students and parents can speak to lecturers and staff, discover what’s on offer and meet current learners.

There is also the opportunity to apply for courses beginning in September - including A levels - and explore the modern and innovative facilities.

Chief Executive Yana Williams encouraged people to come along and discover why Cambria is among the very best FE institutions in the country.

“The open events give us the chance to speak to potential students of all ages about joining us but are also a platform for our tutors to understand what their ambitions are and how we can help them pursue their chosen career,” said Ms Williams.

“The college has invested tens of millions of pounds in new buildings and state-of-the-art equipment across all of its sites – including the £21m redevelopment of Yale, which is due to open this September – but more importantly it’s about people.

“The student and their journey with us could begin at one of these events, so they are important and will give those who attend a flavour of why Cambria is one of the best colleges in the UK.”

She added: “From apprenticeships and traineeships to A levels and a variety of vocational and academic courses, there are many different pathways and platforms to explore.

“We look forward to seeing you and showcasing what Coleg Cambria has to offer.”

