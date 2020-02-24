 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Health and Social Care lecturer nominated for prestigious national award

Details
Hits: 215
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A Health and Social Care lecturer from Northern Regional College has been nominated for a prestigious national education award.

Jacqui McAllister, based at the College’s Newtownabbey campus, has been shortlisted for Further Education (FE) Leader of the Year at the Tes FE Awards in London next month.

The Tes FE Awards are open to all FE providers including colleges, work-based learning providers and adult and community learning providers across the UK. They celebrate and reward the dedication and expertise of people and teams who make a significant contribution to improving the skill levels of young people and adult learners.

As Course Director of Health and Social Care at the College’s Newtownabbey campus, Jacqui identified the growing demand for suitably qualified healthcare workers in the industry. To meet this demand, she sourced new courses which would improve the promotion and employability prospects of people currently working in a caring role.

By spearheading the further expansion of Health and Social Care courses available at the College, Jacqui’s efforts have resulted in a steady increase in student numbers over recent years culminating in over 220 students being recruited for the current academic year.

Commenting on the increase in the College’s course offering, Jacqui said:

“There are significant challenges within the Health and Social Care system in Northern Ireland. Healthcare staff are at the frontline, providing care and support to people with a range of needs arising out of disabilities, illness or old age. By equipping staff with the necessary skills to provide the best possible care, they can transform lives.”

The healthcare sector makes a significant contribution to the UK economy, currently contributing an estimated £800million in Northern Ireland alone. With an aging population and a reduction in public resources, the sector faces growing problems with increasing demand for home care packages.

Jacqui explained that this demand is only likely to grow therefore creating more opportunities for those interesting in pursuing a caring role:

“The Health and Social Care courses offered by the College can provide a pathway to success. We have had students progress from Level 2 all the way up to Level 5 and they know from their own personal experience how having accredited qualifications can improve their employability and career prospects.”

Jacqui added that whilst she was “humbled and delighted” to be nominated for the FE Leader of the Year award, she stresses that she could not have achieved everything she has within the College without the help of her fantastic Health and Social Care department.

Advertisement

BRUDERHOFâ€™S KENT SCHOOL UNIQUE LUNCH SCHEME PRAISED BY OFSTED
Sector News
Pupils and teachers from Beech Grove School in Nonington, Kent have be
London march and rally marking fifth day of strike action in over 30 sixth form colleges
Sector News
National Education Union members working in 34 sixth form colleges or
Civil Engineering Training Centre receives industry recognition as finalist in RICS Social Impact Awards 2020
Sector News
Fareham Collegeâ€™s Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) has been

“Ian Jinks, my Assistant Head of Department had a fantastic vision of what was required within the industry and was very supporting in getting all of these new courses over the line,” she said.

Last September, in addition to the existing Health and Social Care courses at the College, a one-year Level 4 Diploma in Adult Care and two-year Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management were introduced. Both courses, which are approved by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council and Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority, attracted their full quota of students.

You may also be interested in these articles:

BRUDERHOF’S KENT SCHOOL UNIQUE LUNCH SCHEME PRAISED BY OFSTED
Sector News
Pupils and teachers from Beech Grove School in Nonington, Kent have be
London march and rally marking fifth day of strike action in over 30 sixth form colleges
Sector News
National Education Union members working in 34 sixth form colleges or
Civil Engineering Training Centre receives industry recognition as finalist in RICS Social Impact Awards 2020
Sector News
Fareham College’s Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) has been
BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success
Sector News
Media production students @ClarendonSixth Form College work with @BBCS
The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards for rising stars are open for entries
Sector News
The Printing Charity has launched its 2020 Print Futures Awards giving
Curtain goes up on new Professional Dance and Musical Theatre Degree with University of Birmingham and Urdang Academy
Sector News
@Urdang_Academy is delighted to announce a new BA (Hons) in Profession
Discussing the future of delivering healthcare training
Sector News
Conference to help shape healthcare curriculum Healthcare providers ar
Public Consultation Seeks Views On Setting Apprenticeship Funding
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is consultin
Access Training launches new online apprenticeship resource
Sector News
Employers and #apprentices alike will benefit from a new online resour
LGBTI TEACHERS CONTINUING TO FACE PREJUDICE AND ABUSE IN THE WORKPLACE
Sector News
More than four in ten teachers have personally experienced homophobia,
£500k MEIF investment to support improvements to employment in education sector
Sector News
The Supply Register will reinforce service reach throughout the West a
Helping families to support learning at home
Sector News
Today, Friday 21 February, we have announced seven early education mo

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page