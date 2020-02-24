Public Consultation Seeks Views On Setting Apprenticeship Funding

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is consulting on its proposals to reform how apprenticeship funding levels are set

We want feedback from everyone involved with apprenticeships to help us shape the new model to be more transparent and based on data showing actual delivery costs

A public consultation has been launched today (24 February) seeking views on our proposed new model for setting apprenticeship funding.

The Institute has taken on board feedback from employers, who develop new apprenticeships with our support, that the existing system is not transparent enough and needs to be reformed.

We commissioned a report by IFF Research into the actual costs of delivering apprenticeships.

We have used this research to develop a more transparent model, drawing on average delivery costs, which is now being consulted on.

Subject to feedback gathered through the consultation and supportive roadshows that will take place in London, Birmingham, Sheffield and Bristol, we will pilot the approach to test effectiveness before moving to the new model.

Jennifer Coupland, Chief Executive the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, said:

“The Institute wants to improve the funding system so that it works for everyone.

“We are open to views from apprentices, employers, providers and awarding organisations.

“We want the feedback to help us shape the new system to be as transparent and evidence based as possible.”

Teresa Frith, Senior Skills Policy Manager at the Association of Colleges, said:

“We are very pleased that there has been recognition that this is an area of apprenticeship policy that has given cause for concern and that a more collaborative approach is being taken. It is important that colleges engage with this opportunity either directly or through the Association of Colleges.”

Mark Dawe, Chief Executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said:

“It’s very encouraging that the Institute is adopting a more collaborative approach in reviewing the funding bands. AELP is particularly pleased that officials are going out to the regions to hear first-hand from frontline providers what is really needed to supply high quality apprenticeship training at all levels.”

Charlotte Bosworth, Managing Director of Innovate Awarding, said:

“It is reassuring to see that the consultation is taking place. This will allow us to work collaboratively to ensure that a fit for purpose and sustainable funding base is in place to support quality end point assessment moving forward.”