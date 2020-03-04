Barnsley College supports handbag charity appeal

@barnsleycollege supports handbag charity appeal

Barnsley College is supporting a charity campaign set up in memory of Grace Millane who was tragically murdered whilst travelling in New Zealand in 2018 on the eve of her 22nd birthday.

The Love Grace handbag appeal set up by Grace’s family combines her love of handbags with a legacy carried out in her name to end violence towards women.

Catering tutor Martyn Hollingsworth (whose niece was a friend of Grace at university) and Head of Access to Learning Nicola Thomson-Dewey are leading the initiative at Barnsley College. They are asking for donations of ladies’ handbags (new or in good condition) about 30cm in size filled with toiletries, luxury items and other essentials that can then be donated to help those most in need at women’s refuges.

Nicola said: “When someone is escaping a violent relationship or find themselves in a difficult situation, the last thing they may think about is themselves. These bags could have such a positive impact just by showing that there are people out there who care. An act of kindness can be beneficial to everyone involved and we’re hoping people or businesses will be able to get behind and support the appeal.”

Donations of bags (filled or empty) and new, unused toiletry items (such as toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, deodorant, sanitary products, tissues, moisturiser, lip balm, make-up, hair brushes, facewash or soap) can be dropped off at The Open Kitchen or Crumbs Café at the Barnsley College Old Mill Lane campus, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2AX from Monday 9 – Friday 20 March between 8.30am and 2.30pm excluding weekends.

