 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Scottish Horse Racing Academy launched

Details
Hits: 366
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
@BordersCollege and @ScottishRacing launch new Horse Racing Academy @s_r_academy
New Scottish Racing Academy recruiting students for people wanting a career in horse racing, and offers Continuing Professional Development opportunities for current racing staff

Scottish Racing, the body which promotes the sport of horse racing in Scotland, has announced the creation of a new sister organisation, the Scottish Racing Academy.

The new Scottish Racing Academy has collaborated with schools and colleges across Scotland and is now seeking to recruit anyone who wishes to gain essential employability and academic qualifications, develop riding skills and gain knowledge of the vast range of careers within the racing industry.  The Academy also offers opportunities for those who already work in horse racing to upskill their careers.   

The qualifications are being delivered as part of the National Curriculum for Excellence at all 9 schools in the Scottish Borders and encourage young people to complete a racing specific, horse care qualification, whilst studying in their senior phase at school. Students can then continue their learning journey by undertaking a full-time Race Horse Care programme at Borders College, which commences in August 2020. This fully funded programme allows students to gain qualifications whilst gaining invaluable work experience within racing yards.

Thanks to support from the Racing Foundation and the wider racing industry, the Scottish Racing Academy offers training for new recruits into horse racing and also provides opportunities for current stable staff to gain recognition for their current skills or gain additional skills whilst continuing to work. 

Delly Innes, Manager of Scottish Racing, said:

We are delighted to announce that Scottish Racing’s sister organisation, The Scottish Racing Academy (SRA), is now recruiting for anyone who wants to work in the exciting and thrilling world of horse racing.  Scotland is well-renowned for having some of the most hard-working and dedicated staff in horseracing, and we believe our collaboration with schools and colleges will make it easier for many more people to train for a wide range of career opportunities available in our sport”.

Eleanor Boden, Manager of the new Scottish Racing Academy, commented:

All of the qualifications and training opportunities across our courses are delivered by highly skilled and experienced racing professionals who have a passion for transferring their knowledge to the next generation of racing staff, as well as progressing current stable staff employees.  We are confident of the positive impact this will have on the sport in Scotland as a whole and will give individuals the fundamental skills required to enter into, and progress their career within, the wider racing community.  We are very much looking forward to welcoming all our new recruits at the start of the academic year”.  

Advertisement

BSBI celebrates â€˜International Womenâ€™s Dayâ€™ with Val Racheeva, entrepreneur
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI is excited to mark
RADA BUSINESS RELAUNCHES ENHANCED PRESENTATION SKILLS COURSE TO ENABLE BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS TO TELL THEIR STORY
Sector News
#RADABusiness relaunches popular Storytelling for Business course in L
#NCW2020 â€“ Overcoming adversity with adiâ€™s Latfi Karim
Sector News
As we reach the midpoint of National Careers Week, an initiative desig

Lynne Gilchrist, Assistant Principal at Borders College, said:

This is such an exciting opportunity for aspiring racing staff to develop their skills for a successful career in horse racing, in a safe and professional environment.  We are thrilled to be working with the Scottish Racing Academy to support students to accelerate their individual development and give them the best education to achieve their individual goals”. 

If you are interested in the Race Horse Care programme at Borders College, click here: http://www.borderscollege.ac.uk/find-a-course/race-horse-care-scqf-level-5

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

BSBI celebrates ‘International Women’s Day’ with Val Racheeva, entrepreneur
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI is excited to mark
RADA BUSINESS RELAUNCHES ENHANCED PRESENTATION SKILLS COURSE TO ENABLE BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS TO TELL THEIR STORY
Sector News
#RADABusiness relaunches popular Storytelling for Business course in L
Government backs cleaner planes, ships and automobiles with £37 million boost
Sector News
The investment will help to design, test and manufacture electric mach
7 in 10 Teaching Professionals Admit to Suffering Burnout
Sector News
@HaysEducationUK research: 7 in 10 Teaching Professionals Admit to Suf
Two Institutions from Sommet Education rank World’s Top Three in Hospitality and Leisure Management in QS World University Ranking
Sector News
#QSWUR - @SommetEdu cation is the only hospitality education group wit
£1 million funding for innovative student mental health projects
Sector News
Student groups most at risk of poor #MentalHealth will benefit from mo
Cranfield University raises funds for new enhanced student experience and student accommodation
Sector News
@CranfieldUni a specialist postgraduate university in technology and m
#NCW2020 – Overcoming adversity with adi’s Latfi Karim
Sector News
As we reach the midpoint of National Careers Week, an initiative desig
Bexley Engine House powers crucial construction industry summit to help tackle a national skills shortage
Sector News
#NCW2020 - @LSEColleges in partnership with @BerkeleyGroupUK and the @
Devon’s first Hi Tech & Digital Centre shortlisted for RICS Social Impact Award
Sector News
@SDCollege - South Devon College’s Hi Tech & #Digital Centre has
Barnsley College supports handbag charity appeal
Sector News
@barnsleycollege supports handbag charity appeal Barnsley College is s
University of Bristol statement in support of Bristol’s One City Climate Strategy
Sector News
As such we are pleased to endorse and support the One City Climate Str

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page