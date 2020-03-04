Two Institutions from Sommet Education rank World’s Top Three in Hospitality and Leisure Management in QS World University Ranking

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

#QSWUR - @SommetEdu cation is the only hospitality education group with two higher education institutions, Glion and Les Roches, sharing third position in the world ranking for Hospitality and Leisure Management and the world’s top three for employer reputation within the same category by QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020, released on March 4th.

The QS World University Rankings categorize the world’s top universities by subject. It aims to help prospective students identify the world’s leading schools in their chosen field of study, extending the list of subjects each year in response to a high demand for subject-level comparisons.

In the Hospitality and Leisure Management category, the survey includes two criteria: academic reputation and employer reputation. The QS World University Rankings draw on survey responses from 94,000 academics and 44,000 responses from global employers providing a comprehensive view of global university programs.

“We are proud to have both of our hospitality management schools, Glion and Les Roches, share the third place in QS World University Rankings and rank among the top three institutions for employer reputation,” said Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education. “Since our first identification in QS Ranking in 2018, our schools have continuously moved up the rankings and we are thrilled to see that our commitment towards excellence in hospitality has shown great results, further reflecting our commitment to delivering education of the highest standards.”

Sommet Education is a unique education group specialized in hospitality management and the culinary arts, committed to delivering an exceptional student experience and developing future talent for the experience industry.

Its hospitality management institutions Glion and Les Roches, with campuses in Switzerland, Spain, China and the UK, provide undergraduate and graduate students from more than 100 countries with an education built on the Swiss model of academic rigor, skills-based learning and dynamic multicultural exposure. The culinary and pastry schools of École Ducasse offer bachelor's degrees, courses for career changers and continuous professional training, as well as private courses for food enthusiasts, across three campuses in France and through partnerships with overseas universities.

Sommet Education is the only education network with two hospitality institutions ranked among the world’s top three for hospitality education and among the world’s top three for employer reputation (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020).

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI is excited to mark Sector News #RADABusiness relaunches popular Storytelling for Business course in L Sector News As we reach the midpoint of National Careers Week, an initiative desig