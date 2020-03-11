Plan a Career in Technology with My IT Path

 
Details
Step-by-step guidance on planning a career in information technology (IT) is available via a new free resource from @CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global IT industry.

My IT Path delivers an interactive, personalised experience for anyone interested in learning about careers in the IT field.

“Students who are beginning their career considerations; seasoned tech professionals looking to take the next step up; workers in other industries looking to make a career change; members of the armed forces planning to return to the civilian workforce; and anyone else with an interest in technology jobs can explore their options by visiting My IT Path,” said Ryan Blankenship, Vice President for content and learning at CompTIA. 

The site features comprehensive information for five IT occupation categories: support, networking, cybersecurity, data and software and web development. Each category includes a description of specific job roles. Visitors can explore the occupations at the beginner, intermediate and advanced career levels, including details on skill requirements, median salaries and the availability of jobs and relevant professional certifications.

“We built this career road map to help demystify how to get into IT,” Blankenship explained.

“There are immediate openings for entry-level positions that often have above-average starting salaries and real opportunities for long-term career growth.”

The demand for IT professionals remains strong in many markets around the world. In the United States, for example, employers advertised job openings for nearly 30,000 core IT positions in February. Open positions were available with companies in the tech sector and in other industries, such as financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education and retail.

“Unlike other industries entry-level IT jobs do not require a college degree. Many companies have openly stated that skills and abilities are what really matter. IT certifications such as those offered by CompTIA are a proven and economical way to validate your skills at a fraction of the cost of college.”

