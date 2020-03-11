Engineering the Future in Intercollege Competition

Engineering students from @S_ERC South Eastern Regional College’s Lisburn and Bangor Campuses have put their knowledge and skills to the test in the latest round of the Intercollege Competitions.

Jonathan McEwan, Lecturer in Mechatronics, said

“Students from the Level 3 National Extended Diploma Engineering - Advanced Manufacturing had their theoretical, design, drawing, practical knowledge and fault-finding skills all put to the test in a series of timed challenges.

"They are to produce drawings and then produce working pneumatic circuits in a series of timed challenges as well as being scored for the work they produced.

"Working under pressure and to time constraints gives them an insight into working in an engineering environment in real life.

“Competitions like these are perfect for preparing students for life and work and give them the edge on their CV when applying for jobs or pursuing further studies."

First Place went to Buster Clarke, 18 from Bangor, first year student on the Level 3 National Extended Diploma Engineering Advanced Manufacturing based at Bangor Campus who was presented with the Intercampus Mechatronics trophy and a Teng Tools socket set.

Runner Up went to Calum Bain, 18 from Donaghadee, first year student on the Level 3 National Extended Diploma Engineering Advanced Manufacturing based at Bangor Campus. Calum was presented with a trophy and a Teng Tools screwdriver set. Each competitor also got a Stanley tools electrical screwdriver.

