What are training providers doing to survive and support students?

Qube Learning are aware this period is unnerving for many people who are training so we are trying our upmost to support them.

Joe Crossley, CEO, Qube Learning, says:

"Up to this point, Qube Learning have been working collaboratively with our employers to ensure that we can continue to deliver training to their employees. We are working closely with our employers to offer solutions to ensure that we can support our students, we have moved to a mainly remote enrolment process and our monthly student visits are also being delivered remotely.

"In an attempt to alleviate strain on our faltering economy and to ensure that individuals are still being offered the opportunity to achieve their potential during a period of unprecedented uncertainty, we are providing free online courses to all students for 6 weeks.

"We have obviously seen a reduction in new enrolments but again we have worked closely with our employers to offer online solutions to support new students and this has been largely successful. These actions to date have enabled us to see very limited negative impact on our enrolment plans for this month and the number of students exiting their programme.

"Where we are seeing a real impact is on Traineeships and pre-employment programmes, obviously employers are not in a position to support Traineeships and Job Centres are reluctant to refer students. There does need to be some sort of profile payment support measures put in place to help providers through this period of uncertainty."

