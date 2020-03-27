Global Vocational Skills launches a new website

Here at Global Vocational Skills (@i_GVS), we are pleased to announce the release of our new website, designed with a fresh look and user-friendly navigation, and updated with the latest information about our offerings!

We are an EdTech company making a difference through the delivery of digital vocational content capable of enhancing and empowering learning. Founded in 2014, we have evolved as a business, developed relationships with our customers and partners, brought on board many new faces, and put in place a leadership team.

As the Further Education sector in England continues to battle through ever-changing conditions, so Global Vocational Skills does. We have developed a more accurate reflection of what GVS holds as important being an EdTech provider for this sector. Our unique teaching and learning solution, i-GVS, has been designed to create a personalised learning environment and a virtual workspace suitable for the provision of full-time vocational training and apprenticeships. We believe in the power of digital to deliver effective training, improve learner outcomes, increase retention rates and ultimately help learners to become job-ready.

Our website launch is aimed to provide visitors with an easier way to learn about who we are, what drives us, and how we ensure quality and positive customer experiences. On our website, we also offer a free trial to enable you to experience i-GVS first-hand and see what a difference it can make.

The redesign offers straightforward access to essential information about how we help FE colleges and training providers deliver quality education and training. We support a customised and integrated approach to learning, addressing the needs of increasingly diverse learners. By working closely with subject matter experts, FE tutors and sector researchers, we combine pedagogy and technology to equip tutors with a powerful digital tool to facilitate the acquisition of knowledge and skills and achieve learning effectiveness.

The new website is optimised to be mobile-friendly and equipped with accessibility features, which will be updated on a rolling basis.

We want our customers to feel valued and enjoy a positive experience with us. Moving forward, we intend to continue updating you with recent news, developments, and services.

