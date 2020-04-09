Direction issued to the Chief Regulator of Ofqual

Directions from Gavin Williamson MP, Secretary of State for Education, to Sally Collier, Chief Regulator of Ofqual, about awarding results for qualifications being assessed summer 2020.

Details

These two documents are directions under section 129(6) of the Apprenticeships, Skills, Children and Learning Act 2009 about calculating students’ exam results during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This direction follows a previous announcement about cancelling exams.

Ofqual guidance on arrangements for awarding qualification grades in summer 2020 is available.