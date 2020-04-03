 
Lingoda supports offline schools worldwide during current crisis #StayHomeKeepLearning

Details
Lingoda, Europe’s leading online language school, is supporting offline language learning institutions across the world facing the sudden transition to remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the #StayHomeKeepLearning initiative, Lingoda is offering free access to all its language learning materials, full assistance in setting up online classes, and masterclasses and guides on running a successful online class experience.

Over 2000 fully digital lessons in English, German, French and Spanish are now accessible for free. Ranging from A1 to C1 CEFR levels, the curriculum covers a range of skills - grammar, speaking, reading, exercises - and topics of interest. 

For institutions unfamiliar with online tools, Lingoda offers full support in setting up classes in an online environment. They can also request to participate in dedicated live masterclasses about how to teach successfully online run by Lingoda experts in remote teaching. The masterclasses will be in English and German, will take place online on selected dates, and will include a Q&A session where participants can directly ask their questions. Masterclass attendees will also receive via email a guide containing best practices and specialised know-how about online language teaching.

Interested institutions in receiving the materials, guidance in online class setup and attendance to masterclasses need only to fill the form on the Lingoda website and will be contacted within 2-4 business days.

‘’With almost 30,000 classes per month, online language learning is our core business at Lingoda. Naturally we thought about how to use our experience to help in this phase of global crisis, which is affecting the education sector so heavily. By sharing our consolidated expertise, we want to empower any offline institution in the field of language learning in bringing their classes online for everyone to #StayHomeKeepLearning’’ says Michael Shangkuan, CEO at Lingoda.

