 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Derby College Group continue to support students whose parents are key workers or who are vulnerable through what would have been the College Easter break

Details
Hits: 194
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@DerbyCollege’s teaching moved online from Friday March 20 and Broomfield Hall has continued to support students whose parents are key workers or who are vulnerable.

The campus will continue to be staffed over the next two weeks which would have been the College Easter break.

The Little Explorers nursery at Broomfield Hall also remains open for pre-school children of key workers and their siblings.

All other students will continue with their online learning programmes with direct support available and have been advised which individual teachers and support staff have booked annual leave during this time.

A spokesperson for DCG said: “Numbers of students attending Broomfield Hall have fluctuated over the past week but we are obviously committed to continued support – particularly for our most vulnerable students.

“Students have engaged extremely well with on-line learning and we have had very positive feedback from individuals and their parents.

“We are grateful for the dedication of staff who are working safely on site and for those who continue to ensure that it is business as usual through remote working.”

Advertisement

Toy cars part of innovative approach to learning at Warwick Trident College
Sector News
Learning about motor vehicles has become childâ€™s play for students @
Singer Shaun Escoffery records lockdown message for Barking & Dagenham College students
Sector News
@BarkingCollege alumnus @ShaunEscoffery has kindly recorded a motivati
Principal of Barking & Dagenham College guarantees places for all students
Sector News
The Principal of @BarkingCollege has written to all students to let th

You may also be interested in these articles:

Toy cars part of innovative approach to learning at Warwick Trident College
Sector News
Learning about motor vehicles has become child’s play for students @
Exeter College Offers Accommodation to NHS Workers
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - @ExeterCollege has opened the doors of its Clock To
Cynnig prifysgol Americanaidd i Bethany
Sector News
Mae myfyriwr Safon Uwch o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cael cynnig lle me
Ofsted: Top marks for City of London Corporation’s children’s social care services
Sector News
Children’s services at the @CityofLondon Corporation has been graded
Free School Meals to be extended over the Easter Holidays
Sector News
Government extension of Free School Meals over the Easter Holiday Comm
Singer Shaun Escoffery records lockdown message for Barking & Dagenham College students
Sector News
@BarkingCollege alumnus @ShaunEscoffery has kindly recorded a motivati
Principal of Barking & Dagenham College guarantees places for all students
Sector News
The Principal of @BarkingCollege has written to all students to let th
Leeds City College rolls out detailed schedule of positive personal development, behaviours and attitudes (PDBA) activities to support the structure of daily learning routines
Sector News
@LeedsCityColl students engage online A weekly timetable of online act
How's the homeschooling going? In these strange times, it is important to remember that you are not alone
Sector News
Advice on structure, tools, and teaching tricks from the #EdTech exper
American university offer for Gower College Swansea A Level Student
Sector News
An A Level student from @GowerCollegeSwa nsea has been offered a place
Government and video games industry join forces in fight against coronavirus
Sector News
Government partners with leading UK video games companies to help get
Finding the Perfect Balance: Making Time for Leisure During Distance Learning
Sector News
Balancing study and leisure may be a challenge during the best of time

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4340)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page