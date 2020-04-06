American university offer for Gower College Swansea A Level Student

An A Level student from @GowerCollegeSwa nsea has been offered a place at a prestigious US university.

Bethany Wisdom, who is studying A Levels in History, English Literature and French and following the College’s HE+ programme, has been offered a place to study liberal arts at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania.

“I felt absolutely ecstatic when I received the offer - it was the culmination of a lot of hard work and I was over the moon to have gone on the journey of finding the right ‘fit’ for me,” says Bethany.

“My family are so supportive and very excited for me, despite the distance. I can’t wait to immerse myself in the broad range of academic options at Bryn Mawr but most of all, I’m excited for the supportive and tight-knit community - I know I’ll find a home away from home!”

“We are all absolutely delighted with Bethany’s success,” says Oxbridge/HE+ Coordinator Fiona Beresford.

“This is an amazing opportunity and one that is thoroughly well-deserved as Bethany has worked so hard. We are very proud of her achievement and wish her continued success in all her future endeavours across the Atlantic!'

Bethany, who plans to major in English, will depart for the United States at the end of August

At the invitation of the University of Cambridge, Gower College Swansea is the only institution in Wales to have been chosen to run the HE+ programme and acts as the ‘hub’ for all the state sixth forms in Swansea.

HE+ develops academic skills and inspires students to aim high when making university choices while developing their super-curricular knowledge and interests.

HE+ is also supported by the Welsh Government’s Seren Programme.

