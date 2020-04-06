 
Singer Shaun Escoffery records lockdown message for Barking & Dagenham College students

Details
Shaun Escoffery has kindly recorded a motivational lockdown message for performing arts students at his alma mater Barking & Dagenham College

@BarkingCollege alumnus @ShaunEscoffery has kindly recorded a motivational lockdown message for students at his former college. 

The R&B singer, songwriter and Lion King the musical actor is currently at home in east London.

Shaun studied performing arts at Barking & Dagenham College in the 1990s.

He is currently on

; it’s from his new album ‘Strong Enough’, the release of which has been pushed back to the summer due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Shaun gives a pep talk to students and also sings a verse from one of his most popular songs ‘Days Like This’. 

The College’s Principal Yvonne Kelly said; “I’m over the moon that he’s done this for our students.”

 

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page