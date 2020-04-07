 
Award-Winning College Makes School Leavers Awards Final Again

Details
The nominations are in, and for the second year running @NPTCGroup of Colleges has been shortlisted for the #SchoolLeaverAwards 2020 

The School Leaver Awards celebrate the top employers and training providers for school leavers on apprenticeship programmes. It is the largest ranking of employers that offer the best apprenticeship and school leaver opportunities in the UK, and, crucially, helps young people and their influencers make key decisions about their career.

Once again the College has stormed the awards, being shortlisted for three categories; the Top Apprenticeship Provider in the UK; Best Further Education College for Apprenticeship Training in the UK, and Best Learning Experience.

The majority of the shortlists are generated by the feedback gathered from apprentices currently working at an organisation. Apprentices completed surveys analysing everything about their employers and training programmes, from skills development and career progression to training and company culture. A number of shortlists, which includes the highly coveted School Leaver of the Year, are decided by an independent expert judging panel. Two awards are decided by an independent student judging panel.

The nominations include high profile names from the banking and finance world, real estate and property giants, trailblazers in IT & tech and leaders of the legal sector. All have been nominated due to their ground-breaking work in developing and running school leaver opportunities: Intermediate Apprenticeships, Advanced Apprenticeships, Higher Apprenticeships, Degree Apprenticeships and school leaver programmes.

2019 saw the first-time awards were dedicated solely to training providers, who were surveyed on their teaching, assessment & feedback, learning experience and personal support.  NPTC Group of Colleges took the top place in Wales for all categories and out of the whole of the UK it was ranked as second for teaching; fourth for the learning experience; fifth in providing personal support and 10th for assessments and feedback.

Delighted to be nominated again Mark Dacey, Principal and CEO of NPTC Group of Colleges said: ‘’Our students are always at the heart of everything we do at NPTC Group of Colleges, which makes it even more special that they have voted independently for these awards for another year. To make the finals for the Top Training Provider and Best Further Education Provider is simply fantastic and testimony to the hard work and dedication of the staff here at the College, but we are especially excited to be nominated for best learning experience category as offering ‘more than just an education’ is a core value for the College and underpins everything we do.”

The School Leaver Awards will be held on Thursday 3 September 2020 at Grosvenor House, London, hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal.

