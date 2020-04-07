 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

East Sussex College teams up with world-renowned architectural artist to launch ‘My Town’ art competition

Details
Hits: 214
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A brand new art competition is being launched to give school and college students the opportunity to show off their artistic talent and memory recall skills.

The ‘My Town’ art competition has been developed by East Sussex College and world-renowned architectural artist, Stephen Wiltshire, MBE. Budding artists will need to recreate an iconic landmark or building from their home town and recall all the details from memory, just as Stephen does to create his stunning city landscapes.

Young artists and illustrators from schools and college across East Sussex and the South East can enter the competition which will be launched on Friday 3rd April 2020. There are three age categories in which to enter, 11-13, 14-16, and 17-19, and young people have until Friday 19th June 2020 to submit their masterpieces.

The artwork will be judged by a panel of creative experts from the college, as well as Stephen, to decide a winner and runner up in each age group. The winning prizes will give six lucky students the opportunity to travel to London to meet Stephen at his gallery, enjoy some lunch and receive a signed copy of his book, See The Bigger Picture. The three winners from each category will receive a £100 gift voucher and the three runners up from each category will receive a £50 voucher.

Nigel Allyson Ryan, Creative Partnerships Coordinator at East Sussex College, said: “We’re delighted to be able to launch this exciting and unique competition to young people in the South East. It is something that we have been working on with Stephen for a little while, and we feel it has come at just the right time to help young people maintain their creative flow and provide a welcome distraction to the things that are going on in the world right now.

“Being creative, drawing, and painting are great ways to boost well-being and the beauty of this competition is that we can all observe government guidance to stay at home, gain inspiration online, and then draw from memory.”

Stephen Wiltshire said: “I wanted to do something a little different to celebrate my birthday this year and teaming up with the college to launch this unique competition seemed like the perfect thing. This is a great way for young people to develop their creativity over the next few weeks and for them to hopefully produce a piece of art that they can be proud of.”

Advertisement

â€˜Newsâ€™ experience for Career College students at the BBC
Sector News
18 students from @BMetCâ€™s digital Career College were invited into t
St George's COVID-19 course for GPs launches with 15k+ healthcare professional learners
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni of Londonâ€™s #COVID_19 course for GPs launches today on
X2O Media & FutureDJs pioneer a new approach to music education
Sector News
X2O Media Partners with FutureDJs to Deliver #Immersive Remote Learnin

Drawings should be produced in pen, pencil, or ink. The medium should be paper, a sheet no bigger than A2 (420mm x 594mm, 16.53 x 23.39inches).

Entries should be submitted by This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 5pm on Friday 19th June 2020. The entries will be judged during the week commencing 22nd June and the winners and runners up will be contacted and announced on the college website and social media on 29th June 2020.

For more information please visit the competition page.

You may also be interested in these articles:

‘News’ experience for Career College students at the BBC
Sector News
18 students from @BMetC’s digital Career College were invited into t
St George's COVID-19 course for GPs launches with 15k+ healthcare professional learners
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni of London’s #COVID_19 course for GPs launches today on
Peter Roberts bursary returns for a second year
Sector News
@SkillsNetworkUK and @CollabGrp are delighted to announce that the Pet
Assessments and off-the-job training continue for apprentices
Sector News
@NewburyCollege #Apprentices continue to blaze a trail despite #Corona
X2O Media & FutureDJs pioneer a new approach to music education
Sector News
X2O Media Partners with FutureDJs to Deliver #Immersive Remote Learnin
Coventry College student shaves head in support of NHS
Sector News
#CoronaCut - A @CoventryCollege student has shaved off his locks to he
South Eastern Regional College is Online and Open for Business
Sector News
#OnlineAndOpenForBusiness - The usual hustle and bustle to be found @S
Staffordshire school manufactures protective visors for frontline NHS staff
Sector News
We are all in this together At a time when we’re all being asked to
East Sussex College supports NHS
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - East Sussex College has opened up its Eastbourne ca
Uxbridge College goes virtual during coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege may have the doors to its buildings closed, but it is
Chartered Institute of Marketing Reveals Changes to Chartered Status
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has announced significant c
82% of women working in tech never encouraged to take up STEM at school
Sector News
Manchester Digital (@McrDig) is encouraging both educators and busines

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 1 hour

Mental Health and developing Resilience

Overview This is a dynamic, high quality session which will provide professionals with a space to explore their awareness of what mental health is....

  • Thursday, 16 April 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 1 hour

The Initial Assessment All Teachers and Trainers should be...

Overview This webinar has been designed to help participants improve their understanding of the reasons why they should undertake specific initial...

  • Tuesday, 21 April 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online
Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM)
Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has published a new article: Chartered Institute of Marketing Reveals Changes to Chartered Status 2 hours 28 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4348)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page