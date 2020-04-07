 
Peter Roberts bursary returns for a second year

Details
@SkillsNetworkUK and @CollabGrp are delighted to announce that the Peter Roberts Bursary is returning for a second year.

The Peter Roberts Collab Group Bursary is an award for outstanding achievement.  This year the bursary will consist of two awards each of a value of £2,500 to support two students from the end of their college education into self-employment or higher education.   

The award has been set up to honour the memory of Peter Roberts. Peter was an outstanding Principal of Stockport College and the Leeds City College as well as a former Chair of Collab Group.  Known throughout the further education sector as a warm, humorous and dedicated professional totally committed to the success of his students. The sector was deeply saddened at his untimely death only weeks after his retirement. 

The Skills Network is proud to be sponsoring the award for a second year.

The Skills Network and Collab Group wanted to recognise Peter’s unique contribution to the sector by supporting an annual award to two students who reflects the outstanding work of the sector.

Any student who is undertaking a course of study in a Collab Group college can apply who either:

  • has an offer to go to a university or other higher education institute to study for a technical or professional education qualification; or
  • is looking to establish their own small business.

An applicant has to clearly demonstrate how they intend to use the bursary in support of their higher education course or in establishing their new business.  The bursary cannot be used to fund tuition fees, accommodation or day to day living costs. 

The bursary could, for example, be used to invest in course materials, equipment and study related costs.  If you are moving into self-employment it could be used to support costs related to setting up your new business such as fixtures and fittings, equipment and professional advice.

Peter McCann, Executive Chairman at The Skills Network, said:

“Peter was a dear colleague, a personal friend and a partner of The Skills Network.

My abiding memory is of his warmth, his humour and his total commitment to the needs of students within the FE sector.

The Skills Network is proud to commemorate his memory by sponsoring these awards for deserving students, who have achieved through adversity and epitomise the outstanding work of FE colleges throughout the country.”

Shelagh Legrave, Chair at Collab Group, said:

“We are delighted to be able to offer this bursary award for a second year. The award is a fitting tribute to the memory of Peter Roberts who was an exceptional Chair of 157 Group and an inspirational leader in the further education sector.”

