X2O Media & FutureDJs pioneer a new approach to music education

“We stand by our school tutors even when schools close, because we believe there is a bright future for music education. Through our partnership with X2O Media, music educators can share their expertise to a broader audience, and students will be able to access the very best talent where conventional educational resources are clearly limited.”

From working with a community of tutors in schools around the country, to having the flexibility and scale of the X2O Virtual Classroom, FutureDJs will deliver a dynamic learning experience which enables opportunities for world class musicians, DJs and teachers to teach and to engage with fans and students in a whole new, immersive way.

“The FutureDJs project is a brilliant and well deserving use of our technology. While we are incredibly lucky to be deploying transformative distance learning environments across the world, bringing these world class teaching experiences to children makes us very proud,” Robert Brinklow, X2O Media’s EMEA Sales Director said. “We have a number of exciting global projects and activities planned together over the next two years, including building the flagship studio in Manchester, UK, followed by another three Digital Learning Studios over the next two years. We are working to ensure the X2O Media solution offers as close to an in-classroom experience as possible.”