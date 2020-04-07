 
‘News’ experience for Career College students at the BBC

Details
18 students from @BMetC’s digital Career College were invited into the @BBC last month where they learnt all about the news and what goes into making it.

The students were all finalists in the Career Colleges Trust’s annual digital project, run in partnership with Amazon Web Services – and had been awarded this trip as a prize for their hard work.

During the special day at BBC’s Birmingham Studios, the students took part in a number of practical sessions including how to make podcasts and how to get communicate your story effectively to the right audience.

The exciting workshops were run by BBC employees, who had kindly given their time to the group of future digital experts. Even TV presenter Ayo Akinwolere who fronts ‘Inside Out’, took time out of his busy schedule to speak to the students, telling them about his career journey and how got to his current role.

Digital lead at the Career Colleges Trust, Julia Von Klonowski said:

“The students were a real credit to themselves, their college and the Trust. This was a fantastic experience and we are hugely grateful to the BBC for inviting our young people in. All the students who attended are now completely inspired about their future career options – and this really is the goal for us.”

Among the students attending the Birmingham workshop was Rojina Magar. She said:

“Thank you so much for organising trip to #bbcradio #bbc . I really enjoyed it and learned a lot of things. It was also really helpful for our upcoming AWS presentation.”

Student Daniyaal Gul also attended and commented:

"I just want to thank the Career Colleges Trust for organising this trip to the BBC . It was truly an amazing day and very inspiring and interesting to hear stories from staff about their journeys. However, this day also benefited me personally as I have made real friendships with other students on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) project and have learnt some important presentation skills.”

Further BBC-led workshops with other Career College students from around the country had been planned, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic these have had to be postponed. The Trust hopes to reschedule these as soon as it is possible and safe to do so.

