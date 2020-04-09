 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Kurdish student excels with home learning

Details
Hits: 513
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Keighley College entrance

An English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) student at @KeighleyCollege is perfecting his grammar skills while studying from home during school closures.

Kurdu Rasuli (17), is an asylum seeker who moved from Iran to the UK in September to join a foster family based in Bingley. Determined to improve his English, he enrolled on an ESOL course to help develop his skills in order to achieve a lifetime dream of becoming a barber.

During the temporary closure of Keighley College, Kurdu has concentrated on his studies, with particular focus on completing a detailed grammar book involving worksheets and writing activities. With ambitions set on enrolling on to a barbering course at the college in September, he regularly engages in conversations within the household to practice his English speaking skills.

Janet Hidi, foster carer for Kurdu, said: “Kurdu’s zest for learning is inspiring; he has a tenacious attitude and has been studying every day since the college closure. Despite his devastating family circumstances and traumatic journey from Iran, he has an incredibly positive personality with admirable morals and a great sense of humour.

“He has fully immersed himself in college life and loves the friendly environment and making friends. While studying from home, he is making an immense effort to constantly communicate with our two other foster children and my son. It’s phenomenal to see how his confidence has skyrocketed since September.”

Jo Rusden, programme manager for adult and community at Keighley College, said: “It’s incredibly important for us to provide enriching learning experiences for all our students. We appreciate how apprehensive non-native English speakers may feel coming to college, but we go above and beyond to create a welcoming, friendly and inclusive environment for all. Seeing Kurdu improve his English skills is really rewarding and we hope to see him on our barbering course in September.”

Keighley College offers full-time courses to students aged 16-18 and part-time courses for adults. The programme supports learners who are non-native English speakers and covers speaking and listening, reading and writing, vocabulary and punctuation and grammar. ESOL qualifications allow students to continue their education or progress into careers.

Advertisement

Letter from Minister Keegan to T Level providers
Sector News
Letter sent to 2020 and 2021 #TLevel Providers by @GillianKeegan MP Pa
Skills for Health and NHS Professionals supporting the urgent training needs of front-line staff
Sector News
Since the sudden escalation of Covid-19, the increased demand on front
Nursing apprenticeship flexibilities announced
Sector News
The Institute is supporting new flexibilities for Registered Nurse (RN

You may also be interested in these articles:

The world of employment is changing for everyone
Sector News
#FutureofEmployment - How Has the #GigEconomy Impacted the Amount of T
Letter from Minister Keegan to T Level providers
Sector News
Letter sent to 2020 and 2021 #TLevel Providers by @GillianKeegan MP Pa
Skills for Health and NHS Professionals supporting the urgent training needs of front-line staff
Sector News
Since the sudden escalation of Covid-19, the increased demand on front
Nursing apprenticeship flexibilities announced
Sector News
The Institute is supporting new flexibilities for Registered Nurse (RN
Bud Systems offers solution for remote apprenticeship enrolment amid threat of COVID-19
Sector News
@wearebud - the next generation online apprenticeship management syste
The Institute of Coding launches new virtual coding club for students at home during #Coronavirus
Sector News
@IoCoding launches '404 Not Found' with @StaceyofGotham and @rifke.wor
First T Level Technical Qualifications (TQs) approved 
Sector News
The first #TLevel Technical Qualifications (TQs) have been published b
Apprenticeship success for teen Lewis
Sector News
@phxtraining - A Cumbrian teenager has secured his first job in over a
Emergency funding to help small charities survive Covid-19
Sector News
@CityBridgeTrust : The City’s largest independent funder has announc
Thousands of food industry workers to be offered new training and job opportunities
Sector News
#FeedTheNation - 8,000 workers offered jobs in bid to keep supermarket
5 ways parents and children can win in lockdown
Sector News
That’s why it’s essential to have a coping strategy and @edpsydan,
Awarding vocational and technical qualifications this summer
Sector News
Calculated results for qualifications used for progression to higher a

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Lisa
Lisa had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 31 minutes ago

10 Easy Paper Crafts for Kids https://t.co/Z2IWKBW2u7 @MapsCherry @earlyyearshelin #EYtwittertagteam
View Original Tweet

GPRS
GPRS has published a new article: COVID-19: It’s not all doom and gloom! New research reveals optimism amongst training professionals yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4361)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page