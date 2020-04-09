Students enjoy US trip

In March, a group of 25 Gower College Swansea students undertook a successful trip to the USA.

The students, from the AS and A Level Government and Politics and History courses, visited educational and cultural landmarks in New York City and Washington DC.

“I’m incredibly proud of the engagement of the students during this visit – they represented the College with distinction and took a keen interest in the various aspects of what was an intensive itinerary,” says Government and Politics Curriculum Leader, Scott Evans.

“The experiences they will have gained by visiting such landmark locations and venues and undertaking tours of significant institutions will not only prove to be enriching from a learning perspective but will also provide happy memories for them for many years to come. It really was a hugely enjoyable trip.”

This recent US trip was the fourth to be run by the department and arguably the best, as students visited institutions that will supplement aspects of their respective politics and history syllabuses.

Their tour included visits to Liberty Island, Ellis Island, the 9/11 Memorial Museum, Brooklyn Bridge, the United Nations Headquarters, Capitol Hill, the National Archives, the African-American Museum, Arlington Cemetery and Lincoln Memorial.

But it wasn’t all work! In their downtime, the group enjoyed visits to Times Square, Central Park and Rockefeller Centre.

