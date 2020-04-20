London School of Business and Finance launches Global Executive MBA in Brazil

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

London School of Business and Finance @LSBF has announced the launch of the dual-degree Global Executive MBA, in collaboration with Trevisan Escola de Negócios.

The programme, open to candidates from all Brazilian states, will start in the second semester of 2020. The course will give them the basis and know-how in hard and soft skills, with modules involving Data Science, Business Intelligence and Marketing Analytics.

Incorporating teachings in the areas of management, marketing, finance, human resources, technology and digital transformation, the programme is designed for professionals looking to gain new skills and knowledge to be successful in their careers.

Christopher Jasko, Academic Lead at LSBF, said:

“The Global Executive MBA is ideal for professionals who seek high academic quality and an international diploma without having to interrupt their working life and without necessarily leaving the country.

“Thanks to the collaboration with Trevisan, we can open the door for them to an international career and help them gain a broader view of their organisation and profession.”

The Global Executive MBA will be delivered through the blended model, allowing for total flexibility. The face-to-face classes will take place once a month on Trevisan’s campus in São Paulo, while students will be taking courses online with LSBF.

The online classes will be taught through a platform in which students of different nationalities already participate, making them part of a truly global community, benefitting from networking and discussion opportunities.

LSBF and Trevisan started their collaboration in May 2019 and have since worked to develop the partnership for the benefit of their students. With this dual degree students will gain qualifications recognised in Brazil and the UK, receiving two diplomas at the end of the course.

VanDyck Silveira, CEO at Trevisan, said:

“The Global Executive MBA aims to bring together the best of best practices in global leadings and emerging markets. This allows students to have world-class education without leaving the country through distance learning.

“Our state-of-the-art Learning Management System creates a highly interactive learning journey while preserving the highest convenience for adult learners. I am confident that our programme is unique not only because of the technology and highly applicable curriculum, but also because it pivots between the complexities and opportunities present in mature and emerging markets.”

“At LSBF we are always looking to explore new markets and reach out to students around the world. By working with Trevisan, we now have the possibility to grow our presence in South America and export our unique education model” added Christopher Jasko, Academic Lead.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @LewishamCollege has announced the introduction of new creative arts a Sector News Over a quarter of a million lessons have been accessed on the first da Sector News @LSEColleges learners making a difference during the #Coronavirus pand