Former Sports Student Nominated for National Diversity Award

Former @WestLondonCol student Caoimhe (pronounced Kevea) Patterson has been nominated for a National Diversity Positive Role Model Award. Caoimhe, who studied Sport Level 1 and Sport and Activity Leadership Level 2 at West London College, has been nominated in the ‘Positive Role Model’ category. For Caoimhe to win, she needs to receive more nominations than the other contestants.

You can nominate her at: https://nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/nominate/27098/

The voting deadline is Monday, 18 May. The shortlist will be announced on 22 June, and the Awards ceremony is on 25 September.

When asked how she came to be nominated for the Award, Caoimhe said:

“Because I work around the clock to make disability sport more inclusive.”

Caoimhe has dyspraxia and one of the reasons she chose to study sport at West London College was because of the one to one support she received.

Her greatest ambitions are to increase awareness of disability football and dyspraxia. Her longer term ambition is to make disability sport more inclusive and open to all.

Caoimhe says: “To increase awareness and inclusion in disability football, I set up my own public speaking company. I want to inspire more people to get involved.”

Anyone interested in inviting Caoimhe to speak should email her on: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For a number of seasons, Caoimhe has volunteered for the West London College Men’s and Women’s Football Academies. As a result, she has a deep knowledge of the leagues that both Academy teams play in, and is regularly at matches to cheer them on. At a women’s tournament last year, she won the ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award.

She runs a dyspraxia awareness group, volunteers for ‘A Smile for a Child’, a charity which helps children and adults with disabilities take part in sport and since 2018, she has been a Girl Guiding leader.

After finishing her sports courses at West London College, Caoimhe volunteered to work as match day support for London Tigers a semi-professional football team. At London Tigers, she received a ‘Special Recognition Award’.

She also volunteers for the Queens Park Rangers (QPR) Community Trust.

A huge football and Chelsea fan, Caoimhe loves cricket too and follows the England team.

Maxine Collins, Head of Additional Learning Support at West London College said:

“Caoimhe was a pleasure to work with, always full of cheery enthusiasm and determination. She has maintained her links with the college by dropping in to see us regularly and it is great to see how she has progressed and blossomed in the intervening period of time. Caoimhe is a shining example of triumph over adversity and we are very proud of her.”

Liam Wild, Curriculum Manager for Care, Sports and Protective Services, said:

“Caoimhe is a highly motivated and enthusiastic individual who has a keen passion for sports and helping others. Caoimhe puts 100% into everything that she does, and does not let any barriers that may fall her way deter her from achieving her goals.”

Of her time at West London College, Caoimhe says:

“I chose West London College because they had the best things to help me succeed. I liked the practical side of my courses and the support I had was fantastic.

“To anyone thinking of studying at West London College, I would say work hard and follow your dreams.”

If you are interested in studying Sport at West London College, please click on this link to find out more and to apply.