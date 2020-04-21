HONOUR TEACHERS WHO HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES TO CORONAVIRUS ON WORKERS' MEMORIAL DAY

The NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union is supporting the call for a minute’s silence at 11am on Workers’ Memorial Day - Tuesday 28 April - to remember all those key workers, including teachers and school staff, who have lost their lives to Coronavirus.

Given the number of key workers who have tragically lost their lives to COVID-19 while working on the frontline, this year’s Workers’ Memorial Day provides a timely opportunity to pay tribute and give thanks to the sacrifices of those who are doing so much to keep the country running during the pandemic.

Workers’ Memorial Day is held annually on 28 April to highlight the workers who have lost their lives or been made ill at work and to reiterate the importance of health and safety in the workplace.

Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT, said:

“The NASUWT supports the call for everyone to observe a minute’s silence at 11am on 28 April to remember those key workers who have died due to COVID-19.

“It seems that every day at present brings more tragic news of frontline workers dying from Coronavirus, some of whom are likely to have been exposed to the virus whilst at work but without access to the protective equipment they need. We should not forget them or the thousands of key workers who are experiencing the mental strain of continuing to serve the country at what is an incredibly stressful, anxious and pressurised time.

“Workers’ Memorial Day provides an opportunity for us all to remember teachers and other workers who are playing a vital role to protect the public.

“We call on governments, administrations and employers across the UK to join us in honouring the sacrifice of our frontline workers on 28 April.”

