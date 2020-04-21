 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

VocTech Now Will Directly Support More Than 25,000 Learners

Details
Hits: 247
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
UFI logo

@UfiTrust will directly support more than 25,000 learners through grants announced as part of the VocTech Now funding call.

With decisions announced last week, Ufi decided to increase the number of grants it offered, in response to the huge challenge facing vocational trainers and learners in 2020. 

Aware of the need to quickly offer support to businesses, the VocTech Now funding call was a direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic and invited applications through a simplified process to aid efficient and fast processing.

The call attracted hundreds of applications and highlighted the need for more work to support the sector in these challenging times.

Rebecca Garrod-Waters, CEO for Ufi VocTech Trust said:

"The scale and substance of the response showed us very clearly the challenge facing the adult vocational learning and training sector. We want to say thank you to all of the organisations who applied.

We know that we can’t fund all of the applications but such was the scale that we did make more offers of funds than the 20 grants we originally allocated to this call and look forward to sharing the progress of this work in due course.

We have also been investing time and money into different types of support, which include the very popular ‘How To’ Webinar series, which is free for people to access. We’re also developing a series of online resources available via our website which we hope will offer organisations other kinds of support.

We learnt a huge amount from the applications we received and I want to take this opportunity to say to all of those who applied that the information you have provided is invaluable to understanding the challenges you are all facing. Ufi will be working hard, with our partners, to make sure these challenges are properly understood as widely as possible."

 

 

Advertisement

Wales has become the first country in the UK to guarantee ongoing funding for children to continue to receive free school meals during the coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
Welsh Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Wednesday, April
AELP seeks legal advice in respect of training provider support
Sector News
@AELPUK statement concerning legal advice in respect of provider suppo
Survey of UK nurses and midwives finds worries over health, training and workload during COVID-19
Sector News
The results of @RCNResearchSoc survey published today (21 Apr) have hi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Aldi joins Free School Meal voucher scheme
Sector News
@AldiUK joins supermarkets signed up to Government's national voucher
Top 5 Factors Affecting Student Mental Health Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Sector News
Over the last couple of months, 102 countries have shut all schools, m
Work experience led graduate to achieve her dreams with top legal firm
Sector News
A HISTORY graduate has achieved her dream of qualifying as a solicitor
Rhwyfo rhithwir yn codi arian ar gyfer Cenia
Sector News
Mae darlithydd Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe, Cat Wilkes, yn treulio rhywfaint
Coronavirus updates
Sector News
Due to the ongoing challenges and uncertainty in relation to COVID-19,
Y diweddaraf am Goronafeirws
Sector News
Yn sgil yr heriau a’r ansicrwydd parhaus mewn perthynas â COVID-19,
Wales has become the first country in the UK to guarantee ongoing funding for children to continue to receive free school meals during the coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
Welsh Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Wednesday, April
AELP seeks legal advice in respect of training provider support
Sector News
@AELPUK statement concerning legal advice in respect of provider suppo
Survey of UK nurses and midwives finds worries over health, training and workload during COVID-19
Sector News
The results of @RCNResearchSoc survey published today (21 Apr) have hi
Lecturer's Virtual Rowing Raises Money for Kenya
Sector News
@GowerCollegeSwa nsea lecturer Cat Wilkes is spending some of her lock
East Sussex College aims to cover 1,900 miles to raise money for the NHS.
Sector News
Staff and students at East Sussex College are on a #ESC1900 mission to
FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR APPRENTICESHIPS AND THE FURTHER EDUCATION SECTOR
Sector News
Earlier today (17 Apr) @GillianKeegan MP, Parliamentary Under Secretar

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4448)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page