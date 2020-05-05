 
Coleg Cambria students care for beloved Snowdonia donkeys at charity farm before lockdown

BELOVED animals at a leading charity @SnowdoniaDonkey were cared for by @ColegCambria students 

A group from Llysfasi land-based college spent time with the Snowdonia Donkeys at Ffarm Moelyci in Tregarth, near Bangor, before the Coronavirus pandemic took hold.

The learners helped to monitor the herd, cleaned stables and were shown how to identify weeds including ragwort at the Gwynedd site.

They also carried out practical and academic activities on health, anatomy, lifting and handling, and behaviour, as well as being shown how to catch and restrain the animals for safe grooming and handling.

Ruth Stonge, Trustee at Snowdonia Donkeys, thanked the college for its support.

She said: “We were pleased to welcome students from Llysfasi and delighted to be able to provide them with an opportunity to meet some of our donkeys, learn practical tasks and to help us with their day-to-day care.

“We are a small charity and provide care for donkeys while providing opportunities for individuals and groups to work with them.

“Alongside our one-to-one assisted learning activities, we have developed links with a variety of educational establishments - including Cambria - and are supporting students on courses as diverse as animal management, creative thinking and psychology.”

She added: “This is a critical time when we are encouraged to maintain social-distancing so we are sharing information about our donkeys and their routines on our social media sites - please visit those pages to find out more.”

Cambria Animal Care lecturer Hayley Leeder said it was a valuable experience for the learners.

“It is important to build links with industry to demonstrate to the students what type of work goes on in rescue centres and how important charities are within the animal welfare sector,” she said.

“The students had a wonderful day and the practical work they completed contributed to a number of modules.”

Hayley added: “Creating partnerships with industry also gives students the opportunity to be with and learn about animals we do not have at Llysfasi, so it was a worthwhile exercise.

