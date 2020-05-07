 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Sandwell College thanks key workers with giant rainbow display

Details
Hits: 273
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Sandwell College thanks key workers with giant rainbow display

@SandwellCollege is showing support for local @NHSuk staff, key workers and former students with the installation of a giant rainbow tribute across the windows of its iconic building.

Located in the heart of West Bromwich, the College’s seven-storey site will be home to the area’s largest rainbow display, joining a trail across the country that has become a symbol of kindness, solidarity and courage during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The installation will be accompanied by pictures from nearby nurseries and schools, whose pupils are invited to share their own messages of thanks to key workers.

With many of its former students now working in the healthcare and medical sector, Sandwell College hopes the rainbow will also send a signal of support for alumni on the frontline, who are currently playing a key role in responding to the pandemic.

Since graduating from Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form in 2014, Pavanjit Kaur is now a Foundation Year 1 Doctor in general surgery. After her final rotation was cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Pavanjit’s portfolio will be signed off two months early, and she credited Sandwell College for giving her many of the skills that have helped her work through the challenging conditions.

Pavanjit commented: “There has been a lot of uncertainty over the last couple of months, however I’ve found that being able to quickly adapt is crucial – particularly as new medicine is always changing. Looking back, my time at college definitely shaped my skills and lay the foundations for me to become a more resilient person, which has been hugely important when coping with the recent events.”

Graham Pennington, Principal of Sandwell College, commented: “We’re extremely proud to see how our former students are contributing to the response against Coronavirus, and want to let them know how grateful we are for their services.

“Sandwell College is an active member within the local community, and we want our rainbow to build a sense of togetherness and hope for anyone who sees it over the coming weeks. We will continue to support both current and future students, adult learners, and the amazing NHS staff and key workers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Whilst college doors have been closed, staff have continued to provide students with vital support, including essential care packages, online teaching resources and regular phone calls, whilst resources from the Fab Lab have been used to produce face visors for the NHS.

Advertisement

Make online learning free or risk losing disadvantaged learners
Sector News
Access to the internet requires data, costing money disadvantaged lear
COLEG CAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study medical science degrees
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study med
Student-led AI system wins top prize in the University of Bristolâ€™s New Enterprise Competition
Sector News
Kaedim was founded last year by Computer Science with Innovation Maste

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Low Pay Commission urges action on illegal underpayment of apprentices
Sector News
@LPCMinimumWage non-compliance and enforcement report looks at why so
Performing Arts students take centre stage in online project
Sector News
A group of performing arts students from @leedscitycoll are launching
How savings to the teaching grant will be implemented
Sector News
OfS announcement on the 2020-21 teaching grant budgetFollowing confirm
Make online learning free or risk losing disadvantaged learners
Sector News
Access to the internet requires data, costing money disadvantaged lear
COLEG CAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study medical science degrees
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study med
Student-led AI system wins top prize in the University of Bristol’s New Enterprise Competition
Sector News
Kaedim was founded last year by Computer Science with Innovation Maste
Taking Clinical Legal Education Online, a workshop from The Open University
Sector News
@OpenUniversity and @OU_OpenJustice online workshop to teach clinical
Newcastle College Day Nursery Awarded Outstanding Rating by Ofsted
Sector News
@NCLCollege Day Nursery has been rated ‘Outstanding’ following an
London South East Colleges' student dispatches life saving message
Sector News
An enterprising student from our Creative Media Production course at @
New courses and apprenticeships for budding engineers and electricians
Sector News
Budding engineers and electricians are being invited to apply for new
Coleg y Cymoedd rallies to support NHS in fight against COVID-19
Sector News
@ColegyCymoedd opens its doors to train #NHS returners and donates vit
30 hours funding flexibilities
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/06/30-hours-funding-flexibilities

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4512)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page