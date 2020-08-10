 
Student travelled 7,000 miles from Brunei to Wales to join leading college

Details
A STUDENT who travelled 7,000 miles from Brunei to North Wales and a leading college has her heart set on business success.

Imaan Khan will begin a degree in Economics and Management Studies at Cardiff University after completing her A Levels at Coleg Cambria Yale.

The institution’s newly crowned Enterprise Student of the Year was born in Wrexham before moving with her family to Brunei as a child.

She was schooled there, including her GCSEs, but returned to study Business, Economic, English Language and Literature at Yale Sixth, where she grew in confidence and flourished academically and socially.

“When I came back, I didn’t know anyone, so it was very daunting,” said the 18 year-old, who lives in the town with mum Shaida, dad Abdul and brother, Akaash, a former student at Chester University.

“But I was made to feel so welcome and made friends straight away; the lecturers and staff were so supportive; it was a brilliant experience.”

A member of the triumphant Skills Wales Enterprise team which beat eight Welsh colleges to emerge triumphant in Cardiff Bay earlier this year, Imaan plans to launch and lead her own company one day.

Inspired by Cambria’s industry partnerships and speakers from organisations such as the Bank of England and government departments, as well as field trips to some of the region’s top companies, including Jaguar Land Rover, she has big plans for her future.

But for now, Imaan is looking forward to studying in Wales’ capital city and starting a new chapter in her life after a challenging period since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I would love to be a CEO one day, to work my way up and have my own business is the dream,” she said.

“The impact Cambria has had on my career ambitions is huge, the independence and confidence I’ve felt at the college has grown thanks to the learning environment and my tutors.

“I even gave a presentation alongside the Principal to prospective students and their families at an open event, something I never thought I would ever be able to do – but I did it.”

Imaan added: “I am so glad I came to Coleg Cambria, it is a great stepping stone to university and the guidance I received from day one helped me to settle and believe I could go on to higher education.

“What I enjoyed most was the opportunity to get out of my comfort zone; as a result, I feel like a completely different person. The independent learning skills in particularly are vital for the next steps of my journey, and I thank them for that.”

Head of Yale Sixth Form Simon Woodward congratulated Imaan on her achievements since joining the institution and said: “She has worked exceptionally hard over the last two years, showing commitment and dedication.

“Imaan is a fantastic role model and we wish her every success in Cardiff and with her future career.”

