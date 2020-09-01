 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Royal recognition for engineering company’s apprenticeship scheme

Details
Hits: 234
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@adiGroupLtd was awarded the Education Partnership Award by Business in the Community (@BITC) 

A leading Birmingham-based engineering group has been named as a Responsible Business Champion by a Prince of Wales-backed charity.

The recognition places the multi-disciplined adi Group among a distinguished list of alumni including Unilever, Deloitte and Anglian Water.

adi Group was awarded the Education Partnership Award by Business in the Community (BITC), a flagship business-community outreach programme set up by patrons, including Princes Charles. This award also coincides with the Group’s 30th anniversary, which was celebrated in June 2020.

It is the latest in a string of honours earned by adi’s unique pre-apprentice programme, which was launched in partnership with North Bromsgrove High School in Birmingham four years ago to mentor 14-16-year-olds, giving them hands-on engineering skills as well as valuable experience of a real working environment.

Commenting on the recognition, adi’s CEO and founder Alan Lusty said:

“We’re delighted to join this esteemed national list. When we launched the programme in 2016, our aim was to dig into the roots of closing the engineering skills gap by catching the attention of young people at a much earlier age than traditional apprenticeships dictate.

“It allows us to mentor youngsters and give them valuable vocational skills that put them miles ahead of their peers. It also gives them passion, desire and confidence in their abilities and future careers, something which is much needed in the current educational climate.

“As a former apprentice myself, it gives me great pleasure to see the spotlight shine on educational partnerships and I hope more schools and businesses replicate our model to help drive the future of the STEM sector, specifically engineering.”

So far, the first-of-its-kind programme from adi has generated over 60 skilled engineering places. Crucially, fully 50% of its first and second year intakes remain with the business as full time apprentices, joining the business’ 30 strong apprentice academy. This academy continues to meet their commitment of having over 5% of its employees as apprentices.

The unique proposition is EAL accredited and takes up roughly 10% of students’ overall curriculum time, with hours split between the classroom and adi’s custom-built workshop facilities in Kings Norton.

One of its most promising graduates, 18-year-old Abbie Beaver, was just 17 when she was dubbed one of the top 50 female engineers in the UK by the prestigious Women’s Engineering Society.

And, perhaps most impressively, the scheme was mentioned not once but twice in ‘Prime Minister’s question time’ in 2018 by then Prime Minister Theresa May.

Kate Green: Ministers must now learn from their mistakes, and ensure that keeping schools open and pupils learning is a national priority
Sector News
@KateGreenSU responds to @GavinWilliamson in the @HouseofCommons Thank
NUS Scotland welcomes Programme for Government
Sector News
@NUSScotland have welcomed a review of student accommodation following
B&Q pledges Â£100,000 of its apprenticeship levy fund to help small and medium businesses in the Solent area
Sector News
B&Q (@BandQ) has pledged to transfer Â£100,000 of expiring levy fu

Discussing the programme and its achievements, adi Group strategic account director James Sopwith said:

“Our overall aim at adi is to develop and foster sustainable communities, which extends well beyond CSR activity to build relationships and initiatives that inspire the next generation of engineers in our local regions.

“To that end, we are pleased that the pre-apprenticeship programme has inspired so many not only to consider but also take up engineering as a full-time career.

“The old notion of the industry being a dirty environment, low skilled trade still lingers for some, so teaching these youngsters how engineering can help develop the next generation manufacturing plants is a really rewarding endeavour.

“We’re deeply honoured by the recognition of BITC and look forward to welcoming more students to our programme this year and beyond.”

The Responsible Business Awards brings together the very best in business practice from across the UK. BITC has a long history of over 40 years and well-known members, including Lloyd's of London, Marks & Spencer and Shell UK.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Prodigy Learning awarded contract to provide online assessment platform for standardised testing in Irish primary and post-primary schools
Sector News
Dublin-headquartered global education technology firm, Prodigy Learnin
Kate Green: Ministers must now learn from their mistakes, and ensure that keeping schools open and pupils learning is a national priority
Sector News
@KateGreenSU responds to @GavinWilliamson in the @HouseofCommons Thank
NUS Scotland welcomes Programme for Government
Sector News
@NUSScotland have welcomed a review of student accommodation following
B&Q pledges £100,000 of its apprenticeship levy fund to help small and medium businesses in the Solent area
Sector News
B&Q (@BandQ) has pledged to transfer £100,000 of expiring levy fu
Hi Tech & Digital Centre places South Devon College in running for two Michelmores Property Awards
Sector News
South Devon College’s (@sdcollege) new Hi Tech & Digital Centre
Blackfield student awarded Brockenhurst College Greenwood Bursary to study degree at Imperial College London
Sector News
An 18-year-old prospective biological researcher from Blackfield will
New high-quality T Level Professional Development offer launches
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has launched i
Individualised, flexible online programme helps students re-engage with education
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Foundation Learning department has launched a new an
Sports community identifies a vital need to develop digital solutions for future generations
Sector News
New international award to highlight best online football practices Fo
Havant & South Downs College wins Education and Training Foundation tender
Sector News
HSDC (@Be_HSDC) is excited to announce that it will run the South East
Online hiring here to stay despite recruiters not feeling prepared, new study finds
Sector News
@FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform, is announcing the
Coventry College lands Government-backed accreditation
Sector News
@CoventryCollege has landed an international and Government-backed acc

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4886)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page