 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Stefanie overcomes challenges to complete her studies

Details
Hits: 308
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Stafanie Quinn

@BordersCollege student Stafanie Quinn recently celebrated completing two SCQF level 9 units form the Social Services & Healthcare SVQ Award, enabling her to meet the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) registration requirements.

Stefanie, who has a hearing impairment, overcame a number of challenges during her studies, including the lockdown, but was able to complete her units in good time and was commended by her peers for her efforts.

Having previously met with her Tutor/Assessor Deborah Hogarth face-to-face, she was used to communicating this way. The lockdown put hold to this, posing new challenges for Stefanie in her day-to-day studies.

Deaf Action employee Stafanie was supported throughout her studies in a number of ways, including the use of Zoom, where sessions were held between herself and Deborah, with the use of an interpreter to support the conversation.

With phone calls not an option, WhatsApp was also used to help covey information and enable discussions around Stefanie’s course work.

Deborah commented:

“I think Stefanie and I worked well together and again I gained more understanding of the challenges deaf people have in a hearing world. 

“We built up a good relationship with the staff and management at Deaf Action and have delivered face-to-face training on administering medication and safeguarding to all staff over the past year. I think having a familiar face and being approachable has been a benefit.”

“It is very important when working with deaf students to understand the deaf culture, even if you cannot use the language. 

“Over the past year I have learned a lot and deaf students are very keen to encourage the hearing to understand the challenges they face and to share their experiences with us.”

Cardiff and Vale College is one of the first colleges to work with the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence
Sector News
Young people in the Capital Region are set to benefit from a radical n
Exeter College Masterplan Shortlisted in Michelmores Property Awards 2020
Sector News
@ExeterCollegeâ€™s ambitious campus Masterplan, which places a vision
Attention to mental health is thrust of OUâ€™s latest online teaching short course
Sector News
The latest in a suite of short online courses to help get learning and

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cardiff and Vale College is one of the first colleges to work with the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence
Sector News
Young people in the Capital Region are set to benefit from a radical n
Exeter College Masterplan Shortlisted in Michelmores Property Awards 2020
Sector News
@ExeterCollege’s ambitious campus Masterplan, which places a vision
Attention to mental health is thrust of OU’s latest online teaching short course
Sector News
The latest in a suite of short online courses to help get learning and
Anti-Bullying Week #ChangeStartsWithUs
Sector News
#AntiBullyingWeek takes place from 11 to 15 NovemberOver three quarter
ESFA must find a solution for small and niche providers, or we’ll see the effects for decades to come
Sector News
An independent training provider has accused the Education and Skills
National Apprenticeship Week 2021 date announced
Sector News
#NAW2021 @Apprenticeships - National Apprenticeship Week 2021 will tak
From MIT to ESCP: Where To Study To Become A World-Class Professional
Sector News
In 2019, US real estate professionals earned anything from $55,000 per
Could 'apprenticeship gap year' be the solution for thousands of students?
Sector News
With thousands of students heading to start their university courses t
Report highlights how universities and colleges support business environment via knowledge exchange and skills development
Sector News
New report highlights how universities and colleges support the busine
Middlesbrough College partners with WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence
Sector News
Middlesbrough College is one of the first colleges to be part of the @
Record number of applications for Millennium Point Small Grants initiative - successful STEM projects announced
Sector News
The @MillenniumPoint Charitable Trust has announced the list of succes
Homicides near schools negatively impact educational attainment
Sector News
Researchers from the University of Birmingham (@UniBirmingham) and Uni

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

CAVC
CAVC has published a new article: Cardiff and Vale College is one of the first colleges to work with the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence 2 hours 22 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 3 hours

Levelling up our workforce: breaking down barriers to...

Overview After the success of Cognassist’s recent white paper on adult education, we’re teaming up with Youth Employment UK Chairman and former AELP...

  • Wednesday, 07 October 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
Springboard Training
Springboard Training has published a new article: ESFA must find a solution for small and niche providers, or we’ll see the effects for decades to come 3 hours 29 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4945)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page