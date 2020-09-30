 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Over 50 organisations call for Chancellor to make Universal Credit uplift permanent

Details
Hits: 502
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#KeepTheLifeline - Coalition calls on @RishiSunak to make the £20 a week increase to Universal Credit permanent 

Over 50 signatories representing leading organisations across the United Kingdom have come together in a joint letter to call on the Chancellor to make the £20 a week increase to Universal Credit permanent and extend the same support to those on legacy benefits.

Children’s charities, food bank providers, housing organisations, benefit and debt advisors, disability groups, health charities, women & race equality campaigners and others are among a coalition of organisations and bishops warning that if this lifeline is cut next April it risks plunging hundreds of thousands of people into poverty.

In an open letter to the Chancellor published today, the coalition writes:

We welcomed the swift action you took at the start of the pandemic to implement this much needed investment. Falling incomes and rising costs throughout the pandemic have put families under immense financial pressure, but the £20 uplift has been a lifeline that has enabled many of them to keep their heads above water and has stopped us seeing a marked surge in poverty levels.

However, if the uplift ends in April 2021, this good work risks being undermined. Modelling by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation indicates that around 16 million people will be in households facing an overnight income loss equivalent to £1,040 a year, with those on the lowest incomes and families with children being hardest hit. At a stroke, 700,000 more people will be pulled into poverty, including 300,000 children, and 500,000 more of those already in poverty will be plunged into deep poverty (more than 50% below the poverty line). We are therefore urging you to make the uplift permanent and stop families being cut adrift whilst they need help to stay afloat.

The letter has been sent following the Chancellor’s statement last week in which he outlined his Winter Economy Plan and acknowledged that many families will see job losses over the coming months, and even those whose jobs are protected through the Job Support Scheme will see income cuts. Despite this, there was no commitment to keeping this temporary Universal Credit uplift beyond April.

The coalition argues that as more people face risks to their livelihoods, our social security system will have a key role in protecting families from poverty and in enabling people to grasp new opportunities as they become available.

The letter also emphasises the importance of extending this lifeline to claimants of legacy benefits who are currently excluded from the additional £20 a week of support.

What we can learn about distance learning technology in light of COVID-19
Sector News
Rene Buhay, Vice President Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe, explore
Lifetime Skills Guarantee - Lib Dems urge Govt to look at Skills Wallet proposals as part of adult education offer
Sector News
The @LibDems are urging the Government to consider the Party's Skills
Virtual Workshops to Help Graduates Into Work Amid COVID-19
Sector News
@CapitalOneUK Launches a Series of Virtual Workshops to Support Gradu

Further, it is simply not right that those on legacy benefits, who are mostly sick or disabled people and carers, and so have been most at risk during this pandemic, have not been thrown an equivalent lifeline. We urge you to follow the advice of the Social Security Advisory Committee and support 1.5 million more people by applying an equivalent uplift to those on legacy benefits who have so far been excluded from increases.

Commenting on the publication of the letter, Helen Barnard, Director of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation who coordinated the letter, said:

“Today’s letter shows the overwhelming support that exists for this lifeline which is playing a critical role in helping many families keep their heads above water in extremely turbulent times. Building on existing cross-party support in Parliament, we are coming together to urge ministers not to cut social security at precisely the moment our country needs it most.

“It’s only right to prioritise those hardest hit, pulling families worst affected by the pandemic back from the brink. We are united in calling on the Chancellor to keep doing the right thing by making the uplift to Universal Credit permanent and extending it to those claiming legacy benefits.”

Signatories of the open letter

Action for Children

The Association of Charitable Organisations

Barnardo’s

Become

Bevan Foundation

Centrepoint

Christians Against Poverty

Church Action on Poverty

Citizens Advice

Child Poverty Action Group

Disability Benefits Consortium (a network of over 100 disability organisations)

End Child Poverty Coalition

The Equality Trust

The Fawcett Society

Feeding Britain

Gingerbread

Greater Manchester Poverty Action

Homeless Link

Independent Food Aid Network

Joseph Rowntree Foundation

Lloyds Bank Foundation for England & Wales

Macmillan Cancer Support

The Mighty Creatives

Mind

Motor Neurone Disease Association

The MS Society

National AIDS Trust

National Children’s Bureau

National Education Union

National Housing Federation 

Neighbourly

New Horizons

North East Child Poverty Commission

Nourish Scotland

Oxfam GB

The Poverty Alliance

Rethink Mental Illness

The Rt Revd Christopher Foster, Bishop of Portsmouth

The Rt Revd Paul Butler, Bishop of Durham

The Runnymede Trust

The Salvation Army

Save the Children

Scope

Shelter

StepChange

Transforming Lives for Good

The Trussell Trust

Trust for London

Turn2Us

UK Women’s Budget Group

Voluntary Organisations Disability Group

Wales Council for Voluntary Action / Cyngor Gweithredu Gwirfoddol Cymru

Women’s Regional Consortium Northern Ireland

Z2K

You may also be interested in these articles:

Welsh college workers cover thousands of miles during lockdown fitness sessions
Sector News
@COLEGCambria staff covered thousands of miles and took part in a wide
COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS GENERATING HUGE RETRAINING AND UPSKILLING NEEDS
Sector News
The Prime Minister has today announced the launch of the Lifetime Skil
Delay The Return To Campus: Nus Calls For Flexibility – D2l Comments
Sector News
As students have returned to university, many have expressed concern
Return of students to universities statement
Sector News
Secretary of State @GavinWilliamson addresses the House regarding the
What we can learn about distance learning technology in light of COVID-19
Sector News
Rene Buhay, Vice President Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe, explore
Lifetime Skills Guarantee - Lib Dems urge Govt to look at Skills Wallet proposals as part of adult education offer
Sector News
The @LibDems are urging the Government to consider the Party's Skills
Virtual Workshops to Help Graduates Into Work Amid COVID-19
Sector News
@CapitalOneUK Launches a Series of Virtual Workshops to Support Gradu
APM responds to Government’s announcement about the introduction of a new Lifetime Skills Guarantee scheme in the UK
Sector News
In response to the Government’s announcement today about the introdu
Colleges set to recruit Future Leaders for Graduate Management Programme
Sector News
The Further Education sector are recruiting participants for a new gra
Business expert says government’s skills announcement will address ‘mismatch in skills ecosystem’
Sector News
A leading business expert has welcomed the government’s announcement
Apprenticeship starts halved due to impact of Covid-19
Sector News
UK apprenticeships see a 50% decline due to coronavirus Small Business
City & Guilds Group has submitted its response to the Government’s Comprehensive Spending Review
Sector News
@CityGuildsGroup's submission Reskilling Britain for a brighter future

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 1 hour

PREPARING FOR THE NEW STYLE OFSTED VISITS THIS AUTUMN

Overview Ofsted has now announced in detail its plans for carrying out what it calls ‘interim visits’ in the autumn period up to the end of...

  • Thursday, 22 October 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
AELP Events - updated event, AELP National Conference 2021 2 days ago
Anna Pedroza
Anna Pedroza has published a new article: EngineeringUK launches Neon; helping teachers ensure young people don’t miss out on vital careers support 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4976)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page