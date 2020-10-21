 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Educators can now bring the power of immersive technologies to the classroom

Details
Hits: 518
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

All-new ZapBox improves access to immersive learning for educators

All-new ZapBox is a revolutionary step in Zappar’s mission to bring affordable Mixed Reality to the mass market and classrooms. ZapBox enables educators to build truly immersive, 6-DoF Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences at an unrivaled price point of just $40. 

All-new ZapBox includes a radical new headset designed from the ground up to deliver immersive MR and VR experiences using existing smartphones. The headset offers an almost uninterrupted peripheral view of the real world that naturally blends into the immersive content displayed in front of the user in 3D. The video-see through setup for MR allows for fully opaque content and true blacks, whilst the direct peripheral vision keeps users feeling well-connected to the real world. A pair of 6-DoF controllers are also included to provide physical and intuitive interactions.

All-new ZapBox is perfect for educators who want to introduce immersive technologies into their classrooms, with the affordable price tag it's easier than ever for schools to find new and engaging ways for children to interact with their learning materials. To enable classroom learning, the Kickstarter includes individual tiers where up to ten can be bought in bulk for $300 - the price of one Oculus Quest.

Demo Experiences available to experiment with on the free ZapBox app include:

  • Aquarium: Learn about two of South Africa’s endangered species: the loggerhead turtle and the ragged-tooth shark;

  • Mission Mars: Explore the Earth and Mars in an educational piece about our place in the solar system;

  • Xylophone: Bring a virtual Xylophone to life and use both controllers to play your favorite songs.

“We wanted educators to be able to explore the possibilities of immersive 6-DoF MR and VR  experiences, without the high cost of entry for dedicated hardware,” said Simon Taylor, Co-Founder and Chief R&D Officer at Zappar.

“All-new ZapBox offers a great balance between affordability and capability that lets educators create impactful experiences that drive powerful learning in the classroom.

All-new ZapBox features:  

  1. Radical new headset design: A light and robust headset that is easily adjustable for different users and provides peripheral vision of the real world for comfortable MR and VR experiences.

  2. New lens shape: Removes the border of your device from your field of vision, meaning your peripheral vision outside the phone screen and the content you’re seeing on screen blend seamlessly together.  

    NEW APP SET TO TACKLE ADULT LITERACY
    Sector News
    The Citizen Literacy consortium (@citizen_phonics), led by City of Gla
    University of Derby given Dual Career Accreditation for its support for elite student athletes
    Sector News
    @DerbyUni recognised for its support for elite student athletesThe Uni
    Coleg y Cymoedd launches initiative to support Welsh creative talent to work in the film industry
    Sector News
    @ColegyCymoedd has officially partnered with Screen Alliance Wales, a

  3. Live-hinged phone grips: Ensure your phone is held securely and centrally in place for the optimal stereoscopic experience, supporting a wide range of different device sizes.

  4. Reinvented controllers: All-new slimmer profile and visual tracking scheme that streamlines the look of the controllers whilst providing solid 6-DoF tracking.

  5. Robust world tracking: The new world anchors provide instant content placement and drift-free tracking, and other natural visual features in your environment are used for ultimate tracking stability.

  6. Unity plugin: Developers can build content using the world’s most popular game engine and publish their apps for ZapBox directly to the iOS and Android app stores.

Daniel Dyboski-Bryant, an EdTech enthusiast and Co-Founder of Educators in VR, supports ZapBox:

“ZapBox is one of the most exciting products that are arriving in the Edtech sector. Not because they are the ultimate, most refined solution, but because they are making mixed reality super-accessible to learners and teachers around the globe. This is something we can get our teeth into NOW rather than having to wait for years to be able to afford it. Most people have a smartphone - Zapbox takes that smartphone to another dimension.”

Building on top of Zappar’s Layered report findings that immersive experiences drive almost double the amounts of visual attention and 70% higher knowledge retention in learners, all-new ZapBox takes classroom learning to a new level, enabling teachers (and their students) to approach learning in a completely different way, improving engagement and knowledge retention at an unrivaled price point.

Caspar Thykier, Co-Founder and CEO at Zappar commented:

“The form factor for All-new ZapBox with it's open headset and peripheral vision makes it easier and safer  for students and teachers alike to be aware of their surroundings which is also important.” 

Zappar have also announced a ZapBox SDK for Unity developers alongside its own ZapWorks content authoring platform  increasing the opportunity for developers to create content for education that can be served through ZapBox.

All-new ZapBox  launched on Kickstarter last week and has already achieved 50% of its  funding goal of $65,000. Backers can choose between a range of tiers to support the campaign, including a $40 pledge for a single unit, and a 10-pack available at the $299 pledge level - the same price as a single Oculus Quest 2. The campaign follows the success of the initial cardboard iteration on Kickstarter in 2016, which raised 280% of its funding goal thanks to the support of 1,854 backers.

Device support for the all-new ZapBox will include all iPhones from the iPhone 6S and newer and also recent Samsung S-series and Google Pixel smartphones.

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Executive MBA Council's Annual Member Program 2020 Survey Results Show an Increase in Distance Learning Programs and Gender Diversity
Sector News
Female enrolment highest ever, continuing upward trend toward closing
NEW APP SET TO TACKLE ADULT LITERACY
Sector News
The Citizen Literacy consortium (@citizen_phonics), led by City of Gla
University of Derby given Dual Career Accreditation for its support for elite student athletes
Sector News
@DerbyUni recognised for its support for elite student athletesThe Uni
Coleg y Cymoedd launches initiative to support Welsh creative talent to work in the film industry
Sector News
@ColegyCymoedd has officially partnered with Screen Alliance Wales, a
British Army is officially the best apprenticeship employer in the country
Sector News
Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers announced The Top 100 Apprenticeship
RM Education extends contract with Salford City Council to digitally future proof the city’s schools
Sector News
@RMEducation - a leading supplier of technology to the education secto
A world first in Cambridge: IB special autism school to open in 2021
Sector News
The Cavendish School, the world’s first International Baccalaureate
New care packages for isolating University of Northampton students
Sector News
Students living in University of Northampton owned halls of residence
CITB's Leadership and Management Fund approves 38 bids
Sector News
CITB will progress its Leadership and Management Development Fund with
Fife College welcomes SFC report on college sector
Sector News
@fifecollege has welcomed the publishing of the ‘Phase One Report on
Students to get personal money management training
Sector News
Financial education charity The National Skills Academy for Financial
The Welsh Government announces £10 million to support university students through pandemic
Sector News
@wgmin_education £10 million to support university students through p

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5034)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page