Fife College welcomes SFC report on college sector

Fife College Principal, Hugh Hall

@fifecollege has welcomed the publishing of the ‘Phase One Report on the Review of Coherent Provision and the Sustainability of Colleges and Universities’ by @ScotFundCouncil

 

Compiled by the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) for the Scottish Government, the report sets out the opportunities for colleges and universities to work more closely together and to collaborate with businesses in the best interests of students, communities and the economy.

The report notes that colleges and universities are major national assets that have significant social, economic and cultural impact, and highlights the critical role colleges are set to play in Scotland’s economic recovery as we exit the pandemic. 

The SFC also sets out the case for more collaboration between colleges and universities to create an “integrated, connected tertiary education and skills system for learners and employers.”

Commenting on the report, Fife College Principal Hugh Hall backed the calls for greater collaboration and for keeping the interests of current and future students, and equalities, at the heart of what colleges and universities do.

Fife College Principal, Hugh Hall said:

“We welcome this important, thought provoking and timely report. It provides a fantastic opportunity to consider what the future could or should look like, and to help us achieve our ambitions at a time of great change and uncertainty.

“Fife College is a fundamental regional asset and an integral part of our Fife communities. We pride ourselves on the very strong and successful relationships that we have developed with our partner universities in recent years, and are eager to build on these in the best interests of our students and employers.

"We will continue to work closely with employers and universities, and with the support of Fife Council and the Scottish Government, we will ensure we have the resource to deliver the learning, knowledge and skills to empower the workforce and drive the economy.

“As the report states, colleges will have a vital role to play in the coming months and years as we exit this pandemic and seek to upskill our workforce to meet the needs of the future jobs market and contribute to our economic recovery.

“Fife College is eager to play its part in making this happen, and we look forward to continuing discussions with the Scottish Government and other partners over the coming months.”

