 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Executive MBA Council's Annual Member Program 2020 Survey Results Show an Increase in Distance Learning Programs and Gender Diversity

Details
Hits: 404
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Books on a table

Female enrolment highest ever, continuing upward trend toward closing the gender gap

The @EMBACouncil (EMBAC) announced today the results of its 2020 EMBAC Membership Program Survey, which revealed an increase in distance learning options among executive education programs – with 73.9% of schools now reporting offering some form of distance learning compared to just 55.3% in 2019. "While the percentage of schools offering some form of distance learning has been increasing slightly each year since 2016, the big jump from 2019 to 2020 is evidence that EMBA programs responded quickly to the impact of the pandemic," said Michael Desiderio, executive director of EMBAC.

The results also show that more than nine out of 10 programs are now utilizing electronic delivery of course materials, and more than three out of four programs purchase cases electronically, an increase of more than seven percentage points since 2016. This substantial increase shows how Executive MBA (EMBA) programs around the world have adapted since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Despite the challenges brought about by the current global pandemic, the value of EMBA programs has never been higher," said Desiderio. "Executive MBA programs equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate times of uncertainty. And while working professional education programs have certainly been impacted by the coronavirus, the amount of inquiries, completed applications received, and applications accepted have trended slightly upward since 2016, showing continued demand for such programs even during challenging times."

In addition to these trends, the findings also show that the percentage of female enrollment in EMBA programs is at its highest ever – now reaching 32% in 2020, compared to 29.7% in 2016. This year-over-year increase continues the upward trend toward closing the gender gap in executive education programs. 

As for pricing, the total cost of programs has remained nearly flat at an average of $82,883, and the trend toward more self-funded students and fewer fully funded students continues in 2020, with nearly 54% of students self-funding compared to 41.2% in 2016. Across all EMBA programs, female students are slightly more likely to be self-funded than male students and are also less likely to receive funding from their employers. The findings show that 54% of women report having received no funding from their employers as compared to 51.4% of men.

Additional insights from the 2020 EMBAC Membership Program Survey include:

NEW APP SET TO TACKLE ADULT LITERACY
Sector News
The Citizen Literacy consortium (@citizen_phonics), led by City of Gla
University of Derby given Dual Career Accreditation for its support for elite student athletes
Sector News
@DerbyUni recognised for its support for elite student athletesThe Uni
Coleg y Cymoedd launches initiative to support Welsh creative talent to work in the film industry
Sector News
@ColegyCymoedd has officially partnered with Screen Alliance Wales, a

  • A vast majority (91.5%) of EMBA programs offer career services to help students manage their career and program goals.
  • For industries in 2020, healthcare/pharma/biotech made up the highest category – at 12.7% – where incoming students are currently employed. Year-over-year, this category continues to outpace others with technology next in line at 9.8%.
  • Nearly 18% of students received full sponsorship in 2020, which is down from 22.5% in 2016.

Historically, a majority of people apply to EMBA programs to enhance their skills, gain new business perspectives, and further their career trajectories. This remains true in 2020, with the average age of EMBA students remaining at 38 years old with approximately 14 years of work experience and about nine years of management experience. The collective experience of students is clearly significant and leads to a level of discussion and engagement that is not easily replicated by other programs. 

The EMBA Council currently includes 200 colleges and universities that administer 300 plus programs in more than 30 countries worldwide. Each year, EMBAC conducts a Membership Program Survey using the current methodology annually since 2003. In 2020, the survey was conducted by Percept Research, held from May 5 to Aug. 17, 2020, and was completed by approximately 85.1% of the EMBA member programs.

You may also be interested in these articles:

NEW APP SET TO TACKLE ADULT LITERACY
Sector News
The Citizen Literacy consortium (@citizen_phonics), led by City of Gla
University of Derby given Dual Career Accreditation for its support for elite student athletes
Sector News
@DerbyUni recognised for its support for elite student athletesThe Uni
Coleg y Cymoedd launches initiative to support Welsh creative talent to work in the film industry
Sector News
@ColegyCymoedd has officially partnered with Screen Alliance Wales, a
British Army is officially the best apprenticeship employer in the country
Sector News
Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers announced The Top 100 Apprenticeship
RM Education extends contract with Salford City Council to digitally future proof the city’s schools
Sector News
@RMEducation - a leading supplier of technology to the education secto
A world first in Cambridge: IB special autism school to open in 2021
Sector News
The Cavendish School, the world’s first International Baccalaureate
Educators can now bring the power of immersive technologies to the classroom
Sector News
All-new ZapBox improves access to immersive learning for educatorsAll-
New care packages for isolating University of Northampton students
Sector News
Students living in University of Northampton owned halls of residence
CITB's Leadership and Management Fund approves 38 bids
Sector News
CITB will progress its Leadership and Management Development Fund with
Fife College welcomes SFC report on college sector
Sector News
@fifecollege has welcomed the publishing of the ‘Phase One Report on
Students to get personal money management training
Sector News
Financial education charity The National Skills Academy for Financial
The Welsh Government announces £10 million to support university students through pandemic
Sector News
@wgmin_education £10 million to support university students through p

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5034)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page