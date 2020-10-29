RNN Group Upgrade to Google Enterprise for Education

The @RNNGroup, the largest single provider of education to school leavers across South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire, has announced that it has deployed Google Enterprise for Education from leading Google Premier Education Partner and Technology Build Partner C-Learning (@C_learning_net) @CloudBusiness9 to support its progressive approach to technology enabled learning.

As an education and training provider the College is committed to ensuring its students are prepared for the modern digital workplace and decided to use the Google G-Suite Enterprise for Education platform to best realise their ambitions. G-Suite Enterprise offers a range of leading features valued by educators including the ability to record a Google Meet online lesson as well as broadcasting to thousands of people should it be required. Students greatly value the originality reports function enabling them to self check their work for originality and authenticity. Other key features include advanced mobile device management, the ability to select a data region, and the Security Center providing leading cybersecurity features.

By harnessing the power of cloud technology designed for education, RNN Group has transformed teaching and learning and widened access and inclusion for learners who need a more personalised learning experience.

RNN Group CEO and Principal Jason Austin said:

“We have an ambitious vision for outstanding teaching and learning that provides a real world advantage and following extensive research it was clear that Google G Suite for Education is aligned to our ambitions.” He went on to say “It’s important that the learning experience enables work readiness, and that means providing digital skills as a core element of this vision for today’s rapidly evolving workplace.”

Head of Quality and the Learner Experience at the RNN Group, Rebecca Blackburn, explained some of the reasons behind the cloud first approach to learning:

"RNN Group set out to equip all students and staff with the digital knowledge, skills and confidence to be successful in a digital world. Whilst good progress was already being made in promoting flexible learning from the introduction of the G Suite tools, the impact of Covid19 meant that everyone had to harness technology to a depth that most had not previously ventured to. Throughout lockdown, feedback from staff and students about G Suite was extremely positive, particularly in terms of the ease of use and increased collaboration. As a large Further Education group we were keen to continue our transformation of teaching and learning and ensure that all future staff and students were able to access everything that G Suite had to offer; as a result, it became clear that the Enterprise license was what we needed. Specifically, staff and students wanted to harness greater collaboration with more people in Google Meets, better manage the quality of blended delivery (e.g. noise control and break out rooms), have the ability to manage access securely and in detail, as well as introduce new skills to learners such as using the originality reports. Through Enterprise, we not only have more features at our disposal, but are constantly excited by new additions coming to the platform."

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News A 32% increase in downloads in the last four weeks is a tangible indic Sector News Culture Mile, in partnership with @FdnFutureLondon, today (29 October) Sector News Leading coding bootcamp @makersacademy announces partnership with @You

Jason Thomas, Quality and Learning Lead for RNN Group explained the importance of G Suite Enterprise for the staff and students:

“RNN Group colleges play a significant role in the development and support of our local communities and we recognise how important the development of fundamental digital skills and knowledge is in enabling everyone to stay connected socially and to be successful professionally. Through our work with C-Learning and Google, we have made clear our commitment to not only helping our stakeholders overcome the basic digital barriers that they may face, but equally, to equip them with the highest possible level of skills and confidence which meets both their current needs and equips them for success in their future career.”

Executive Chairman of Google Premier Education Partner C-Learning, Jamie Smith, said:

“RNN Group has a bold and exciting digital strategy that is making a real difference to the communities served by the college. It’s a vision focused on learning and how to best prepare students for the modern workplace where digital skills are critical. Everyone at C-Learning is proud to support their journey”.