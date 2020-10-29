 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Quartet of Wins for EKC Group as College Staff Named Best in Kent

Details
Hits: 335
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
EKC Group Staff

Four inspirational members of staff from EKC Group (@EKC__Group) recently received top accolades for their exceptional work, during the twentieth annual Kent Teacher of the Year Awards.

The virtual awards ceremony saw Daryl Ansell, Gareth Oliver and Tim Jackson from the Group’s Broadstairs College and Paul Glidewell from the Group’s Sheppey College formally accept their awards, as colleagues from across EKC Group’s family of Colleges and Business Units tuned in to the ceremony from home.

Described by his team as their ‘unsung hero’, Skills Practitioner for Construction and Building Services, Daryl Ansell, was named ‘Further Education College Academic Support Staff Member of the Year for Thanet’ and overall ‘Kent Further Education College Academic Support Staff Member of the Year’ for his outstanding work to equip students with the skills and experiences needed to achieve their ambitions.


Daryl regularly goes above and beyond to support his students, seeking opportunities for them to showcase their skills through community projects, whilst imparting his comprehensive industry knowledge to inspire the next generation.
“You can’t fault Daryl and his dedication to our students and the department, we would be lost without him,” commented Head of Built Environment at Broadstairs College, Paul Nelson.
He continued: “Daryl doesn’t just support in the class, he often delivers lessons and draws on his vast experience to guide the students. He is always coming up with ideas, ensuring students have what they need and putting himself forward to help meet student needs.”

Hospitality and Catering Lecturer, Gareth Oliver, was declared ‘Further Education Technical/Vocational Teacher of the Year for Thanet’ and overall ‘Kent Further Education Technical/Vocational Teacher of the Year’ for his inspirational teaching and curriculum development work.
Over the past ten years, Gareth has brought innovation and thoughtfulness to the kitchen, developing new approaches to teaching both classic and cutting-edge culinary skills, preparing fledgling chefs to build a successful career in the industry.
Beyond the classroom, Gareth has led the department’s fundraising and social action efforts, organising charity dinners and auction events, as well as community dining experiences, catered for by the College’s students.


Level 3 Professional Cookery student, James Littlejohn, commented:

“When you walk into Chef Oliver’s kitchen you are treated like an equal and a professional. I can’t wait to get my lessons each week, he makes going to class fun and gives balanced feedback to help you develop. He is passionate about cooking and he puts his whole heart into ensuring every student becomes an exceptional chef. It is his passion, energy and respect for every student that makes him stand out from any teacher I have ever had.”

Education world now putting more focus on planning
Sector News
A 32% increase in downloads in the last four weeks is a tangible indic
WINNER OF Â£50,000 CULTURAL INNOVATION FUSION PRIZE ANNOUNCED
Sector News
Culture Mile, in partnership with @FdnFutureLondon, today (29 October)
Leading coding bootcamp Makers announces partnership with Generation UK to provide coding skills and job opportunities to underrepresented talent
Sector News
Leading coding bootcamp @makersacademy announces partnership with @You

Programme Director for Higher Education Computing, Tim Jackson, took home the award for ‘IT Champion of the Year for Thanet’ and the overall award for ‘Kent IT Champion of the Year’ for his work incorporating new and emerging technologies into the curriculum, and his commitment to supporting students and championing diversity in computing.
As a passionate advocate for putting student experience first, Tim works with colleagues across the College to ensure his students are supported, as well as regularly drawing upon his knowledge and ongoing digital skills development to enrich the curriculum to provide exciting opportunities for students.

 

Most recently, Tim introduced Virtual Reality (VR) technology into the classroom and has pioneered the implantation of the technology across other curriculum areas. As a member of the ‘Educators in VR’ network, Tim collaborates with educators around the world to develop new techniques and processes for enhancing education experiences for students using VR and other emerging technologies.
“Tim is driven, passionate and forward-thinking. He knows all of his students and takes his time with each and every one, supporting them in matters both academic and pastoral,” noted Head of Computing at the College, Anne Minett.
Anne continued: “He has opened up dialogues internally and externally to ensure progression for Computing students. He is also a staff mentor in terms of supporting new members of the team and extending his years’ of experience. Tim is a shining example for other colleagues and an asset to not just the team, but to the EKC Group as a whole.”

‘Not just a teacher’ is how Programme Director for Building Services, Paul Glidewell, was described when he was announced as the winner of the ‘Higher Education Teacher of the Year for the Swale District’ and overall ‘Kent Higher Education Teacher of the Year’ award.
Paul received the award in recognition of his dedication to his students both inside and outside the classroom. His experiences as a former student of the College, have helped to shape Paul into the supportive and inspiring educator that he is today.


During his pre-recorded acceptance speech, Paul said:

“What an overwhelming sense of accomplishment this is. Thank you guys truly, for these prestigious awards.”
He continued: “It’s been an incredible journey since embarking on a career in teaching. I’ve had the opportunity here to work alongside some truly amazing people here at Sheppey College.
“This isn’t just a win for myself, this is a win for all of us here.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Education world now putting more focus on planning
Sector News
A 32% increase in downloads in the last four weeks is a tangible indic
WINNER OF £50,000 CULTURAL INNOVATION FUSION PRIZE ANNOUNCED
Sector News
Culture Mile, in partnership with @FdnFutureLondon, today (29 October)
Student Heroes Save Young Man’s Life
Sector News
A group of six teenagers including four students from @EKC__Group in B
Edge Hill student highlights her fight for the Windrush generation during Black History Month
Sector News
An inspiring student who is fighting for the victims of the Windrush s
Student presidents from across the UK call for a plan on how students can return home for Christmas
Sector News
The presidents of @nusuk, @NUSScotland, @NUSWales and @NUS_USI, alongs
GCSEs and A-Levels 2021 arrangements in England
Sector News
@NEUnion comment on 2021 arrangements for GCSEs and A-Levels in Englan
Leading coding bootcamp Makers announces partnership with Generation UK to provide coding skills and job opportunities to underrepresented talent
Sector News
Leading coding bootcamp @makersacademy announces partnership with @You
IBAT College Dublin offers Flexible Learning with the Launch of Modular MBA
Sector News
@IBATCollege Dublin, Ireland’s leading enterprise-focused third leve
RNN Group Upgrade to Google Enterprise for Education
Sector News
The @RNNGroup, the largest single provider of education to school leav
In Support of Lifelong Learning Week, Graham Hasting-Evans from NOCN Group hosts webinar – “Will The Lifetime Skills Guarantee Really Help To ‘Close The Gap’?”
Sector News
@NOCNGroup will host a webinar on Tuesday 3rd November at 11:30am, as
Is there a viable alternative to the traditional curriculum for vulnerable and SEND learners?
Sector News
For many of us, the words’ deep dive’ can be associated with an ex
CRC trio take on the Catering and Hospitality world
Sector News
After graduating from Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) and pu

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 8 hours 37 minutes ago

South West Institute of Technology centre (SWIoT)

South West Institute of Technology centre (SWIoT)

Petroc Principal Sean Mackney is supporting Love Our Colleges week by showing off the build of our South West Institute of Technology centre...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 8 hours 39 minutes ago

RT @FrancisAlun: We talked a little bit about Oldham and social mobility with @TomBewick and guests. It was fun to do and #skillsworldlive…
View Original Tweet

Claire Russell
Claire Russell has published a new article: Education world now putting more focus on planning 10 hours 54 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5059)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page