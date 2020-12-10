 
Keighley College launches Skills Support Hub to aid economic recovery

Keighley College launches Skills Support Hub

@KeighleyCollege is becoming a central driver for economic recovery in the district, by partnering with local support services to help adults and young people back into work.

The college has launched the Skills Support Hub, a community initiative to signpost those who have been made redundant, furloughed or unemployed to appropriate organisations for upskilling, career advice and building confidence.  

Working with Bradford Council, SkillsHouse, the DWP and local employers, alongside funding from the European Social Fund, Keighley College’s team of experts will identify the needs of each individual and create a talent pool that matches people to relevant employers. 

Steve Kelly, Principal at Keighley College, said:

“We’re committed to supporting as many people as possible in our community at such a challenging time. The hub will be based in a Covid-safe environment at Keighley College, where we can identify individuals’ training needs that we can address or signpost to a relevant organisation.

“Our aim is to reach those who have been the hardest hit in the district and encourage them to get back on their feet. We’ll be working with a range of employers such as Platinum Stairlifts and Metalcraft to understand their skills needs, allowing us to provide the best skills support and opportunities for the community.”

Councillor Imran Khan, Bradford Council’s portfolio holder for education, employment and skills, said:

“It is important news for Keighley, and the wider district, that this new support hub has been set up and we are pleased to be a partner. Covid-19 has had an awful impact on jobs but we are determined to do all we can to help people get the skills, training and support they need to access new opportunities.”

