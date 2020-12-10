 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

£110m Prosperity Fund Portfolio to include Education Reform in Brazil

Details
Hits: 468
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Prosperity Fund Portfolio in Brazil 

The aim is to support Brazil’s economic modernisation, where increased productivity will facilitate increased sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction

In Brazil, the UK is investing up to £110m until 2023 to expand the potential for global trade, catalyse innovation and investment and increase opportunities for international business in the country

UK Aid policy and the Prosperity Fund

The UK is committed to spend 0.7% of the GNI (Gross National Income) in Official Development Assistance (ODA).

The Prosperity Fund is a £1.2 billion portfolio of programmes over seven years focused on promoting inclusive economic growth and reducing poverty. The Fund also looks to create opportunities for international business including UK companies, as a secondary benefit.

The Fund’s focus is on ODA-eligible middle-income countries where around 60% of the world’s poor live and where 60% of global growth will come from by 2030 (OECD). The Fund includes a small non-ODA component of £33 million, split over 4 years (2016 to 2020).

The Fund provides expertise and technical assistance in sectors and countries where there is the highest potential for inclusive growth, to:

  • promote economic reforms and remove barriers to trade
  • strengthen policy capacity and build strong institutions
  • reform key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, finance, education and healthcare
  • tackle corruption

The Prosperity Fund forms a small but strategic proportion of the UK’s total ODA commitment. It focusses on multi-year programmes in middle-income countries, which will help to make the world a more prosperous place.

All development projects and programmes comply with the International Development Act 2002, the International Development (Gender Equality) Act 2014, the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) criteria, and UK Government transparency commitments on ODA spend. All UK ODA is untied.

Brazil

Brazil is an eligible country to receive ODA resources, according to OECD DAC. The UK’s Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) spend in Brazil has increased significantly since 2015, to well over £50 million a year.

Brazil has striking potential, but still counts with high levels of poverty and inequality. Brazil has a track record of economic growth coupled with poverty reduction: 35 million people were lifted out of extreme poverty (<$1.90 day) since 2005, although approximately 55 million Brazilians still live in poverty. COVID-19 will have a disproportionate effect on the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable groups in the short and medium term, so presents further challenges.

Opportunities for productivity growth in Brazil include: energy needs, especially in renewables to meet ambitious climate targets; additional private financing for essential infrastructure investments; improvements in infrastructure operation; reduction of costs of international trade and unlock export opportunities for many companies, and filling significant skills gaps. Specific strengths include a strong R&D base, a young and digitally savvy population, huge solar and wind potential and world-leading agritech.

GMCA awards digital marketing contract
Sector News
We Are Digital has won a contract with the Greater Manchester Combined
New online course takes software into account
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege is excited to offer a new online 10-week course in Le
Middlesbrough College and TTE Technical announce focus on skills and training for green economy
Sector News
MIDDLESBROUGH College (@mbrocollege) is marking the first anniversary

The UK will work together to increase Brazil’s productivity and develop sustainable, inclusive, low-carbon economic growth.

Prosperity Fund in Brazil

The Brazil Prosperity Fund programme aims to support Brazil’s economic modernisation, where increased productivity will facilitate sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction. The Fund is also well positioned to bolster Brazil’s recovery from COVID-19, helping to create opportunities for green growth and better public services.

This programme encourages economic development in Brazil, and support a range of Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Sustainable Development Goal 17 ‘Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development’. It will also work towards better functioning markets that will drive prosperity in Brazil by creating opportunities and incentives for firms to invest, generate jobs and grow.

The Portfolio in Brazil

The Portfolio has programmes in the following areas for development, which have been chosen because they are likely to lead to the greatest overall opportunities in support of long-term, sustainable inclusive growth. In each of these areas, we are working in close collaboration with Brazilian partners including government at federal, state and municipal levels, and regulatory agencies. The programmes have a range of delivery models but typically are being implemented by commercial partners following a competitive procurement process, or multilaterals.

Trade

The Trade Portfolio (Bilateral, Global Trade and Global Business Environment Programmes) unlocks additional trade flows from Brazil into the international market and create an easier and more stable business environment, generating job creation, economic growth, women’s empowerment and poverty reduction.

Energy

The Energy programme fosters growth in renewable energy by improving regulations and helping to create an enabling environment that supports Brazil’s low-carbon energy transition. This will lead to increased energy security, affordability, and increased investment in clean energy and technologies such as smart grids, energy storage, and grid integration.

Green Finance

The Green Finance programme addresses poverty and inequality by improving the availability of private sector finance for high quality ‘green’ infrastructure investments, both deepening capital markets and supporting the country’s journey to a low carbon economy as a result.

Future Cities

The Future Cities Programme advances sustainable urban development in Brazil through the development of smart city technologies in mobility, water and data management. It supports innovations in order to reduce poverty and boost sustainable economic growth, by piloting new technologies with biggest potential to bring change and able to scale up.

Health

The Better Health Programme supports the increase of sustainability and efficiency of the Brazilian Unified Healthcare System, SUS. This work focuses on: a) strengthening primary care; b) improving data and information management and c) translating research into innovation.

Skills for prosperity

The Skills for Prosperity Programme improves the affordability, quality, relevance and equity of Higher Education (HE) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in partner countries. It focuses on improving equity, quality and relevance of education and promote an enabling environment for reform through English Language Teaching (ELT) and transferable skills. The programme equips youth with language skills where poor English is a barrier to access further education and employment. It also creates a model for ELT that elevates language standards in Brazil, supporting social mobility and business opportunities.

Digital access

The Prosperity Fund’s Digital Access Programme catalyses affordable, inclusive, safe and secure digital access for underserved and excluded populations. It utilises digital inclusion to support thriving digital ecosystems, create skilled jobs and generate digital solutions to local challenges.

Infrastructure

The Infrastructure programme works with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Infrastructure to support implementation of UK’s 5 case business model for development and selection of infrastructure projects and implement Business Intelligence Modelling (BIM) policies.

One Pager - Prosperity Fund Brazil (PDF, 392KB, 1 page)

You may also be interested in these articles:

College nurseries achieve Mayor of London’s Healthy Early Years London Awards
Sector News
Nurseries for children of students at City and Islington College (@Cit
Professor Tristram Hooley to join Adviza board as Chair
Sector News
Professor Tristram Hooley (@pigironjoe) to join @Adviza_Charity Board
All secondary schools and colleges in Wales will move to online learning
Sector News
As part of ‘national effort to reduce coronavirus transmission’ Se
DCG Brings Christmas Cheer To Local Residents
Sector News
Hundreds of students and staff across DCG (@DerbyCollege) have been in
GMCA awards digital marketing contract
Sector News
We Are Digital has won a contract with the Greater Manchester Combined
New online course takes software into account
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege is excited to offer a new online 10-week course in Le
Middlesbrough College and TTE Technical announce focus on skills and training for green economy
Sector News
MIDDLESBROUGH College (@mbrocollege) is marking the first anniversary
Keighley College launches Skills Support Hub to aid economic recovery
Sector News
@KeighleyCollege is becoming a central driver for economic recovery in
Students’ Letters Spell Cheer at Local Care Home
Sector News
Students from South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) have been ditchi
GMLPN welcomes Remit Training to the Network
Sector News
Remit Training (@RemitTraining) have recently joined the Greater Manch
Study finds workers feel overworked as a result of the pandemic
Sector News
New study by @Wrighthassall finds workers feel overworked as a result
Job adverts reach new 2020 high in early December, boosting hopes of growth for 2021
Sector News
Job adverts reach new 2020 high in early December, boosting hopes of g

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani - updated event, An Introduction to forming a consortium 10 hours 38 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 10 hours

An Introduction to forming a consortium

Overview In a time of uncertainty and when commissioners, especially the ESFA, are looking to refine how organisations identify partners to work in...

  • Thursday, 21 January 2021 02:00 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 11 hours

Seal that long term Levy deal

Overview The levy has been ‘live’ for nearly 4 years now however we know that millions of pounds are unspent and large numbers of inhouse L&D...

  • Wednesday, 13 January 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5168)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page