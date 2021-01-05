 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

EXPERT INSIGHT: 5 ways employers can help their team beat the January/lockdown blues

Details
Hits: 212
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Businessman

Cheryl Lythgoe, Matron at Benenden Health, shares five useful tips to support positive wellbeing and help employees beat the January blues as we enter the new year.

Every year, one in four of us will have a mental health problem according to Mind, with the COVID-19 pandemic placing further strain on our mental wellbeing. This means it is more than likely that a member of your team could be living with mental health issues.

At an already challenging time, winter can also exacerbate poor mental health for many, with at least one in five suffering from wintertime ‘seasonal affecting disorder’ (SAD).

Whilst January 2021 brings its own unique challenges, there are some things we can do to support employees and stop them from slipping into a wintery slump.

1. Let there be light

All forms of light and brightness can help us fight off the winter blues when the days are short and the nights are long.

When the mercury drops, going outside to brave the icy air sinks to the bottom of the priority list. But it’s important to encourage your team to get outside; few things beat natural light – even on a cloudy day.

With many teams now working from home, encourage your employees to think about their home set-up and encourage them to use more lamps and LED lightbulbs, which tend to be brighter than conventional bulbs and give off a more natural spectrum of light.

For those still in an office, make sure there is as much natural light as possible and encourage employees to take breaks to get into the open air when it’s still light. Walking meetings are also a great way of encouraging your employees to get outside that works for those in the office, and for those still working from home.

2. Getting social

Social interaction is a well-known protector against all forms of depression, lowering blood pressure and levels of stress hormones. Encouraging your team to stay connected through regular video calls and team updates, if working from home, can help address feelings of loneliness and isolation in a month when spirits can be low.

Many workplaces have implemented virtual social events for teams still working remotely, from online coffee mornings to book clubs and exercise classes, and for those still working in an office, think about events that can still take place with social distancing in place – even just having a natter over a cup of tea can help.

Make sure you check in individually on those who may be struggling and encourage an open channel of communication so you can identify any issues and offer support where needed.

Close nurseries to all except vulnerable and key-worker children, says UNISON
Sector News
Pre-schools including nurseries must be closed except to educate the c
To not treat vocational students on a par with their peers studying an academic route would be a double injustice
Sector News
Joint statement from the Mayors of Greater Manchester (@greatermcr) an
Important update re: week commencing 11 January 2021
Sector News
Following the recent announcement from Welsh Government, Gower College

3. Staying active

Whilst the dark days and cold weather can naturally put us off going outside to exercise, it is well documented that keeping active has mood-lifting effects that are as good as taking antidepressant medication.

As an employer, encourage your staff to exercise as much as possible, with team exercises a great idea to keep fit, healthy and connected during isolation. These can be outside in line with government guidelines, otherwise online fitness classes or YouTube exercises could be good alternatives.

To allow for the short days, consider introducing a flexible working policy, allowing employees to step away from their desk and get some fresh air whilst it’s still light outside.

4. Step away from the screens

A recent Ofcom report found that UK adults are currently spending a quarter of their waking day online – which is a new record high!

While this is to be expected with a significant number of people working from home and limited entertainment options, it’s important to recognise your employees need time away from work, especially as the workplace is now in the home for many. This might be ensuring that they always take time away from their desk for their lunch, encouraging them to get outside when possible, or promoting signing off from their computers on time.

  1. Talk to someone

Consider training up mental health first aiders to support your teams throughout the year.  There are also specialist organisations who employers can turn to who will be able to offer the support and advice that you and your staff may need. When looking for a provider of this service, you might want to consider whether they offer 24/7 telephone support as the team member affected might feel more comfortable raising an issue anonymously than raising it through their manager.

Benenden Health enables businesses to offer affordable, high quality, private healthcare to every employee. This includes round the clock care such as 24/7 GP and Mental Health helplines, plus speedy access to services such as physiotherapy and medical treatment so employees can have peace of mind that they can ask for help whenever they need it.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Close nurseries to all except vulnerable and key-worker children, says UNISON
Sector News
Pre-schools including nurseries must be closed except to educate the c
To not treat vocational students on a par with their peers studying an academic route would be a double injustice
Sector News
Joint statement from the Mayors of Greater Manchester (@greatermcr) an
LCCM kickstarts 2021 QuaranStream events with British soul icon, Beverley Knight MBE
Sector News
London, 5 January 2021 – London College of Creative Media (@lccmlond
Important update re: week commencing 11 January 2021
Sector News
Following the recent announcement from Welsh Government, Gower College
Barton Peveril's Award Winning Architect
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College graduate Eoin Shaw has won the Royal
Working from Home with Kids (Round Two) – Advice for Parents
Sector News
As the reality of the next few months sinks in, more parents once agai
Placement brings new clarity on inclusion and wellbeing
Sector News
A role emerging placement is when students go into work environments w
41,000 new trainee teachers recruited during 2020
Sector News
@BorisJohnson welcomes significant uplift in key public sector jobs Th
Written statement from the Welsh Government on the return to school and college arrangements
Sector News
Kirsty Williams MS, Minister for Education in Wales (@wgmin_education)
CHANCELLOR OUTLINES WINTER ECONOMY PLAN
Sector News
@RISHISUNAK #PLANFORJOBS - Rishi Sunak unveils government’s plan to
Imperial academic delivers Royal Institution Christmas Lecture
Sector News
Professor Chris Jackson's lecture took audiences back into deep geolog
Classrooms to reopen wherever possible despite calls for all schools in England to move learning online
Sector News
@BorisJohnson announced new national restrictions on 4th Jan which now

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 1 hour

Effective Governance in Post-16 Training (Zoom Conferencing)

Over the course of the last few years, ineffective governance has been one of the most commonly occurring Ofsted criticisms of providers deemed to...

  • Tuesday, 09 March 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online, National
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 1 hour

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 25 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis - updated event, Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing) 1 hour 3 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5206)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page