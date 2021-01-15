 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Progress Group appoints Ian Green as MD of their Workforce Development Division

Details
Hits: 482
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Ian Green

National education and training specialists, The Progress Group, have recently appointed Ian Green as Managing Director of their Workforce Development Division. A post that will see Ian lead on the strategic development of the Group’s adult skills agenda.

Ian, who has been CEO of adult education training provider Innovative Alliance since November 2018, was previously head of operations at a national training provider, delivering training and apprenticeships to schools throughout the UK. Prior to that Ian held senior leadership positions at large colleges within the North West.

His new role will see him work in the Senior Leadership Team of The Progress Group to drive the growth plans of the Group’s adult skills arm, which includes Innovative Alliance and Complete Training Solutions, a specialist health and safety training company for the renewable and construction industries.

Talking of his appointment, Ian said;

“The adult skills agenda will be key to helping our country to recover after the pandemic. We have already seen the Government pledge £2.5 billion through the Lifetime Skills Guarantee to help get people working again after COVID, and with the introduction of the Restart and Kickstart programmes, there will be a huge emphasis placed on up-skilling and re-skilling individuals to help get them back into employment. As an agile and flexible skills provider, we will be responding to the needs of the economy to drive our curriculum and support people back into sustainable employment.

The Progress Group delivers careers advice and guidance, education and training to individuals between the ages of 8 and 60 throughout England. In 2018-19, as a collective Group, they worked with over 15,000 individuals

Talking of Ian’s appointment, Group CEO Jayne Worthington said;

“As a Group we pride ourselves on our agile and flexible approach to education and training, and this is championed through our divisional make-up. Each division has its own core market in which they specialise in, allowing us to be at the forefront of industry and society trends, and adapt to meet the needs of these.

“Ian’s appointment is the latest strategic appointment that we have made, which will see our Group strengthen our position within the market and ultimately help us to achieve our mission statement which is to change lives through the power and education and training.

“We all know that times are tough for many, but even during tough times, it’s important to plan for the next stage and we know that education and skills will be key to this for our country. I am delighted to have Ian in this new role, as it will enable us to really lead on driving forward the skills agenda both in the North West and nationally.”

Guidance on Free School Meals expectations while remote learning
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/01/15/guidance-on-free-school-meals-
Tableau launches free eLearning courses to deliver data skills critical for todayâ€™s digital workforce
Sector News
@Tableau Software, the leading analytics platform, today announces fre
Oak National Academy provides more than 28 million lessons since start of new term
Sector News
@OakNational Academy, the countryâ€™s online classroom that was set up

You may also be interested in these articles:

Guidance on Free School Meals expectations while remote learning
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/01/15/guidance-on-free-school-meals-
Labour to force vote on support for families during lockdown school and college closures
Sector News
@KateGreenSU - Labour to force vote on support for families during loc
ACS International Schools donates 300 laptops to local state primary schools in Surrey
Sector News
ACS International Schools (@ACSintschools) is donating 300 brand new l
Unions comment on MHRA refusal to approve Govt plan for daily testing in schools
Sector News
@cyclingkev @NEU @PaulWhiteman6 @NAHTnews comments on the @MHRAgovuk a
Annual tech industry survey reveals that 80% of tech recruiters have hired developers with non-academic backgrounds
Sector News
Report by @CodinGame on the developer profession, reveals rise of tech
93% of education professionals believe they should be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine
Sector News
93% of education professionals believe they should be prioritised for
New training facility provides boost for the North Wales construction industry
Sector News
Ambitious plans for the construction industry in North Wales have take
Edge Hill launches rapid response training for teachers doing online lessons
Sector News
In rapid response to January’s lockdown, @EdgeHill University’s Fa
Free data science courses launched to get people back into work
Sector News
@FifeCollege is offering fully-funded training in Data Science as part
UK's largest provider of affordable housing leads Kickstart consortium creating 800+ jobs
Sector News
Clarion Housing Group (@Clarion_Group) leads consortium that will crea
Tableau launches free eLearning courses to deliver data skills critical for today’s digital workforce
Sector News
@Tableau Software, the leading analytics platform, today announces fre
Oak National Academy provides more than 28 million lessons since start of new term
Sector News
@OakNational Academy, the country’s online classroom that was set up

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5241)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page