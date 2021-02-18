 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Budding young filmmakers recognised at 7th Moving Image Awards

Details
Hits: 264
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
film

 Over 750 students, teachers and parents from schools and colleges across the UK attended our first virtual ceremony to celebrate the success of talented young directors, screenwriters and producers.

The Moving Image Awards, recognises and rewards the UK's most talented student film-makers and screenwriters, encouraging more young people to consider a career within the film industry.

Every year, students undertaking our qualifications in Film and Media Studies are invited to submit their work for consideration by a panel of judges, for awards including Best Film/TV Extract, Best Screenplay and Best Music Video. This year, we welcomed entries from candidates who completed work but were unable to submit NEA for assessment in 2020 due to Covid19.

Max Roach, from Havering Sixth Form College, Essex, won the award for Best Film/TV Extract and was selected as Overall Winner for his creative entry titled ‘Lift-off’.

His entry focuses on Samuel, who discovers that having a colony in space awakens questions in himself, and his views on innovation and future exploration.

After winning two awards Max said:

"It feels absolutely incredible that the fantastic team that worked on this film is getting recognition for their amazing work, an award is nothing without the team, memories and dedication behind it. Sara Pascoe and Edgar Wright have both been massive inspirations for me and are partly responsible to why I took film in the first place so hearing them bestow the awards to Lift-Off was out of this world. It was also an amazing experience to watch the other brilliant films being screened at the event, but I have to thank Sean Stubbs-Tyler along with the other amazing Film & TV staff at HSFC for not only telling me about the awards but also being brilliant tutors and mentors.”

Commenting on the winning entry was Rebecca Ellis, our Film Studies Subject Officer:

“The judging panel found this entry to be completely imaginative and innovative. An ambitious idea which is carefully crafted and sumptuously executed paying close attention to every aspect of film-making. A well-deserved winner and an inspirational entry for future generations of film-production students.”

Winners
Other awards went to:

  • Best Short Film - Antony Popov, from Ashbourne College, London. 
    Inspired by Christopher Nolan’s Memento and the idea of memory loss, ‘Continuum’ follows a teenager who has no recollection of the events leading up to his inevitable accident.

    The judging panel described Antony’s work as well-executed, with an experimental narrative which has the viewer gripped from start to finish. They concluded it was a masterclass in how to build tension.
  • Best Music Video - Oliver Freelove, from Myton School, Warwick.

Combining live action filming with animation, this music video for Caravan Palace’s ‘Supersonics’ shows both the fun and frustrating sides of animation.

Our expert judging panel concluded that ‘Supersonics’ demonstrates excellent technical skills in a light-hearted highly creative production piece. The music video ambitiously combines live action and animation with imaginative results.

Education staff must be prioritised for Phase 2 vaccinations, union and education leaders warn following reports of government row-back
Sector News
Unions and Education leaders all call for Educators to be prioritised
NMITE Bolsters Its Academic Team With New Hires
Sector News
The New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering (@nmite_ac) has
Vaccination Clinic at Portland College was a Huge Success!
Sector News
Portland College (@PortlandCollege) welcomed Abbey Medical Group onto

  • Best Screenplay - Scarlett Balaguero from Bilborough College, Nottingham
    This screenplay – ‘The Life Of Death’, sets out to unravel the origin of Death; a humanity within him is unmasked when he meets his next victim, Joy, whose condition forces him to accept his past and determine her fate.

    Scarlett's screenplay was described as a beautifully structured piece with thoughtful and meaningful dialogue by our judging panel. It offered a superb ending which elevated it into a league of its own.
  • 16 and Under - Lola Cronin from Ashlyns School, Herts.
    This short musical film – ‘The Interview’, depicts two teenagers with very different lives getting ready for a job interview through song and dance.

    Discussing why ‘The Interview’ won their category, our judging panel noted that attempting to write and create a musical is a huge undertaking at the best of times, but to try and accomplish this for GCSE production coursework really is something else. Convincingly executed, ‘The Interview’ leaves the viewer wanting to see more.

The winning videos are available to view on our YouTube channel.

Guest speaker

 The ceremony has gained recognition from teachers and lecturers of film and media courses at institutions across the UK, as well as leading figures in the film industry.  This year we had a fantastic line-up of speakers, including Michael Sheen, Edgar Wright, Peter Lord, Jo Whiley, Sara Pascoe, and many more.

Anna Smith (film critic and broadcaster) said,

“I am always so impressed by these student film-makers and was so thrilled to be hosting the online awards ceremony. Huge congratulations to all the film-maker - fantastic work.”

Rebecca Ellis, WJEC Eduqas Film Studies Subject Officer, said:

“'We were delighted to be able to reward student's this year, despite such difficult circumstances and were thrilled to be able to have the opportunity to showcase the work by such talented young people in our first ever virtual awards ceremony. It has been an absolute privilege to work with our amazing panel of presenters who also recognise what a difficult year this has been for our young people. Huge congratulations to all of our highly commended, shortlisted entrants and winners, and the teachers who have clearly worked so hard to support their creative endeavours.”

Sponsors
We would like to thank our sponsors the British Film InstituteGolley Slater,  Castell Howell FoodsIlluminate PublishingKK Solutions, and My Company Clothing for their continued support.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Education staff must be prioritised for Phase 2 vaccinations, union and education leaders warn following reports of government row-back
Sector News
Unions and Education leaders all call for Educators to be prioritised
NMITE Bolsters Its Academic Team With New Hires
Sector News
The New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering (@nmite_ac) has
Vaccination Clinic at Portland College was a Huge Success!
Sector News
Portland College (@PortlandCollege) welcomed Abbey Medical Group onto
SERC Has Alice On Track to Master Business
Sector News
Students can sometimes end up feeling locked out of the jobs and pathw
An update for all students – 18 February
Sector News
We are looking forward to welcoming some of our students back soon! T
New partnership creates a world of opportunities for students
Sector News
Niagara College (@niagaracollege) and Global University Systems (@Glob
WE'VE TRANSFORMED ONE MILLION LIVES THROUGH LEARNING
Sector News
National education and training experts, Learning Curve Group (@_Learn
Claire’s career takes a new direction with Data Science training
Sector News
For some years now, a digital narrative has become increasingly more f
85 bogus UK universities shut down, reports Prospects at Jisc
Sector News
Prospects Hedd, the degree fraud service run by Jisc (@Jisc), has clos
3t Energy to buy Petrofac's UK in-person Training Business
Sector News
3t Energy Group to make Transformational Acquisition with the Purchase
Pearson National Teaching Awards honour lockdown teaching heroes
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/02/17/pearson-national-teaching-awar
Audencia alumni best-selling author and journalist Gilles Vanderpooten honoured as 2021 AACSB Influential Leader
Sector News
Audencia (@audencia) announces that alumni French journalist and auth

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya shared a photo. 6 hours 53 minutes ago

Reform in UK Education System ~  The Goal is 10,000 signatures for the UK Government petition. Number of Signatures and growing..

Please all support before... Show more
Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya 6 hours

Reform in UK Education System ~  The Goal is 10,000 signatures for the UK Government petition. Number of Signatures and growing..

Please all support before... Show more

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya 6 hours

Please give some love support. In seeking of Justice for Children and Adults in Education or out Education.
By following the following link in her... Show more

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5398)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page