WE'VE TRANSFORMED ONE MILLION LIVES THROUGH LEARNING

National education and training experts, Learning Curve Group (@_LearningCurve), have achieved their mission to transform one million lives through learning

In 2020, they reached their huge milestone of supporting over one million people to gain a qualification, a mission they set in 2015 and achieved despite having to close their doors and switch to online learning because of the pandemic.

For over 15 years, Learning Curve Group (LCG) have been working to support people from all backgrounds to access education and open doors to a better future. As one of the biggest training providers in the country, they work with learners, employers and further education providers offering a diverse range of programmes that support lifelong learning.

Learning Curve Group supports learners through their network of 14 academies across the country that focus on developing vocational skills such as Hair and Beauty, Construction and Uniformed Services. They also help both young people and adult learners through apprenticeship programmes, distance learning courses, study programmes, employability and community-led training.

Brenda McLeish, Chief Executive Officer at Learning Curve Group, said:

“Our courses make a real difference to people’s lives, with the potential to bring long and lasting benefits. Gaining good qualifications can open up new opportunities for these individuals, and we are delighted that we are able to support that ambition.

“I think what makes me really proud of the work that our incredible staff do, is the positive impact that we have on lives, particularly for those who haven’t engaged with traditional education for many years and have little confidence in their ability. We can really work to make a difference and support people to gain skills, confidence and get back into employment.

“In a year of uncertainty with the challenges we have all faced from Coronavirus, we had an overwhelming response from learners with an increased demand to study online. From individuals who were furloughed to those protecting themselves and isolating, looking to fill their time, support their mental health and strengthen their knowledge. Reaching our milestone of one million after the year the country has had is phenomenal, and I’m looking forward to a bright future for us at LCG.”

What sets Learning Curve Group apart is how broad their training is; from Level 5 leadership and management programmes, to entry level employability programmes. Their access to government funding allows people to gain life changing qualifications free of charge.

Working collaboratively with employers, including household names like Sainsbury’s and The Hut Group, Learning Curve Group also supports businesses to hire new staff and upskill existing ones. They have also played a key role for many businesses looking to access government incentives for apprenticeships and traineeships, as well as the new kickstart scheme which supports young people into work.

Ruth Jennings, Apprenticeship and Qualifications Manager at Sainsbury’s, said:

“There was no provider that was delivering a retail standard with visual merchandising, it was a totally new concept, so we opened the door to a number of providers with an idea, and Learning Curve Group came up with some really creative thoughts, ways to challenge us, and some very realistic concepts. But what they really did, is hold the apprentice at the heart of their delivery. It has been a really good, sustainable journey with LCG.”

Helen Suter, Talent Specialist at Anchor Hanover, said:

“We have worked with Learning Curve Group now for a number of years, LCG have worked with us through the challenges of Covid, ensuring that all learners have continued to progress, adapting the delivery where needed to suit the individual. They have taken the time to get to know our business, working closely with us to offer our staff quality programmes that are fit for purpose and relevant to their progression within their chosen career.”

Their work in community venues really embodies the ethos of Learning Curve Group as they work to make education accessible for all. By partnering with community ventures across the country, people can learn in an environment where they feel comfortable and safe.

Donna Middleton, Centre Manager at Tees Valley Women’s Centre, who have worked with Learning Curve Group since 2014, said:

“The courses that Learning Curve Group provide to individuals similar to the women who access training at our centre are fantastic.

We have seen women complete these courses and go into employment, or gain confidence and skills that makes them unrecognisable. Sometimes people just need someone to believe in them, and the tutors and programmes really do make an incredible impact.”

Since the business was established in 2004, Learning Curve Group has seen significant growth, both organically and through acquisition. The company has strong values centred around their learners; and their vision to ‘transform lives through learning’ has seen them collect a number of awards including the prestigious Skills Provider of the Year at the Education Investor awards.

They opened their state of the art headquarters in County Durham in January 2019, home to 200 of their staff, with a further 250 staff across the country. Following investment from private equity partners Agilitas in early 2020, the business has ambitious growth plans to continue their vision to transform lives through learning.

