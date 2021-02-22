 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lockdown roadmap - employment law reaction

Details
Hits: 304
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Alan Price

Lockdown roadmap - employment law reaction – @alan__price @BrightHR_

At first glance, many businesses will feel like we’ve been here before. An optimistic but cautious roadmap back to some semblance of normality, with hopeful plans for most restrictions being relaxed, or removed altogether, by the Summer. However, as the Prime Minister was keen to stress, how this will work in England will depend on several factors, not the least of which are the continued successful roll-out of the vaccination programme and the dates he has set out today are not cast in stone.

What we can take from today’s news is that we now have much more of an idea when we can expect restrictions to be lifted over the coming months and that, crucially, at least one week’s notice will be provided to businesses if there are changes to the plan. Provided everything goes well, venues such as nightclubs could see themselves reopening for the first time in over a year by late June, something that will likely be a significant relief for operators in this area who are struggling.

People will continue to be advised to shield until at least the end of March, meaning employers should consider their circumstance even if they have had a vaccine. Guidance on working from home is also set to remain the same for some time until at least April, although the government is to review whether this provision can be relaxed at a currently unspecified point. As has always been made clear, reopening schools fully remains an absolute priority for the government.

Unlike the devolved nations, England is asking all children to return to face-to-face teaching from Monday 8 March, meaning working parents will likely now have less childcare issues that may have impacted on their ability to conduct their job fully. The direct result is that their employer may consider asking them to return to the workplace, in line with government guidance, and take them off furlough.

Ultimately, while this will be disappointing news for some businesses who still have to wait some time before they can reopen, we at least now have more certainty surrounding the government’s plans for restarting the economy as we head through the year. For now, the message from the government is clear. Continue to abide by lockdown rules and keep up to date with all announcements they make in the coming weeks.

Two Colleges To Open In Birmingham This Year
Sector News
Demand Is High For Graduates in the Creative Industries - Birmingham i
Lee Marley Brickwork Support Scottish Apprentice Week 1st-5th March
Sector News
Scottish Apprentice Week runs between the 1st-5th March and the team a
Leeds Trinity University gives research opportunities through funded PhD Studentships programme
Sector News
Leeds Trinity Universityâ€™s (@LeedsTrinity) growing reputation as a r

Alan Price, CEO of BrightHR

You may also be interested in these articles:

Two Colleges To Open In Birmingham This Year
Sector News
Demand Is High For Graduates in the Creative Industries - Birmingham i
Lee Marley Brickwork Support Scottish Apprentice Week 1st-5th March
Sector News
Scottish Apprentice Week runs between the 1st-5th March and the team a
Leeds Trinity University gives research opportunities through funded PhD Studentships programme
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University’s (@LeedsTrinity) growing reputation as a r
Enhancing school safety with smart technology
Sector News
With pupils set to go back to school on 8 March, there are a number of
North Wales college sets gold standard in national Cyber Teaching awards
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA (@colegcambria) has been awarded the gold standard in cy
The world’s largest online professional development conference for English language educators returns for a third year
Sector News
Oxford University Press (OUP) is preparing to host 23,000 English lang
Tribepad partners with IPC Europe to support recruitment across Subway® stores in Europe
Sector News
Tribepad (@TribePad), the leading enterprise talent acquisition softwa
Burton and South Derbyshire College students stay connected across the miles!
Sector News
Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCofficial) have b
University Success for International Student
Sector News
University Success for International Student @CRC_CollegeJingting Li
Impington Village College and its sixth form awarded for their commitment to international education
Sector News
Impington Village College (@ImpingtonVC) and its sixth form, Impington
CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: ERSA bursaries available for youth organisations
Sector News
@ersa_news - New funding enables bursaries for small, community based
LGBT+ History Month: Alan Turing and his enduring legacy
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/02/19/lgbt-history-month-alan-turing

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5407)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page