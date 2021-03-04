 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

An English Social Mobility Index: New report proposes a ranking of universities’ impact on social mobility

Details
Hits: 473

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
impact on social mobility

The Higher Education Policy Institute (@HEPI_news) is today (4 Mar) publishing a new paper, Designing an English Social Mobility Index (HEPI Debate Paper 27), which offers a methodology for comparing the contribution of individual English higher education providers’ to social mobility.

The Index challenges the often-made assumption that only particular kinds of universities make a substantial impact on social mobility, highlighting that, in the context of their individual missions, all types of institution – from research intensives to modern technical universities – can, and do, make a substantial contribution to social mobility.

The English SMI, which learns from a well-respected comparable indicator in the United States, takes account both of the numbers of affected students and their ‘distance travelled’ using existing data such as the Index of Multiple Deprivation.

In the report, Professor David Phoenix, Vice-Chancellor of London South Bank University (LSBU), calls on universities in England to use the SMI to reflect on how, in the context of their own institutional missions, they can have the most impact on the social mobility of their graduates. He calls on the Government to invest in institutions that have high returns in their approach to social mobility.

Professor David Phoenix, author of the report, said:

‘Existing university league tables perpetuate a self-fulfilling cycle of behaviour which compounds social advantage - with institutions with the highest entry tariffs admitting students from the most privileged backgrounds who then inevitably go on to command the highest salaries.

‘The English SMI is an attempt to highlight, instead, the value that universities make to social mobility by showing the distance – academically and economically – they help their students to travel.

‘The results of the Index reflect the diversity of our higher education sector. Some institutions admit moderate numbers of students from lower socio-economic backgrounds and enable these individuals to achieve significant social mobility. Others accept many more of these students and, while not moving them as far, make a very substantial cumulative contribution. This model provides a mechanism for institutions to explore how best to effect social mobility within the context of their own strengths and mission.’

John Cope, Director of Strategy & Policy at UCAS, said:

“As is often said “what gets measured gets done”, and this is the case in university admissions as HEPI’s report today highlights. The report is correct that more data and better analysis is the key to making sure people have fair access to university, college, or an apprenticeship. UCAS has developed the multiple equality measure (MEM), which avoids fixating on one data set or a narrow interpretation of social mobility, instead combining a range of indicators such as gender, ethnicity, where people live, where they went to school, and parental income. By bringing these together in a single measure, we get a fuller and more rounded understanding of social mobility.

Tilbury Douglas Construction Starts Work on New 80 Place Sheffield Academy
Sector News
@Tilbury_douglas Construction Starts Work on New 80 Place Sheffield Ac
UK education business leader Ben Pike appointed to take edtech startup MasterStart global
Sector News
South African edtech startup, @MasterStartSA, is taking its management
Fifteen students from across the UK see their everyday heroes brought to life after winning a national writing competition
Sector News
A new book, which celebrates the fifteen winners of @Pearsonâ€™s My Tw

“The UCAS multiple equality measure currently shows that significant progress on levelling up opportunity has begun to slow in recent years, with the inequality gap narrowing an average of 1.1% since 2015 versus 4.4% across the previous five years. The disruption and lost learning caused by the pandemic will inevitably have had a disproportionately harmful impact on pupils from a disadvantaged background, meaning a national effort to help pupils catch up is critical if we are to avoid social mobility going backwards.”

Nick Hillman, the Director of HEPI and the author of the Foreword to the report, said:

‘It is often said that existing university rankings should cease because they convey an incomplete picture. This is exactly the wrong way around. We need instead to enrich our understanding of higher education institutions by looking at a bigger range of indicators.

‘The new English Social Mobility Index shows what can be achieved. It recognises institutions’ success in boosting the outcomes of a high proportion of students and also those institutions that push a smaller proportion of students a further distance.

‘The results shake up the typical league-table order and we hope they will prompt an important debate about how we evaluate the different missions of different institutions.’

The report:

Shows the ten universities making the most significant contribution to social mobility are:

  • The University of Bradford
  • Aston University
  • Queen Mary, University of London
  • Birkbeck, University of London
  • Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine
  • London South Bank University
  • City University
  • Newman University
  • King’s College London
  • The University of Wolverhampton

Explains the current focus on judging universities by the salaries of their graduates fails to take into account individuals’ personal circumstances and how far they have travelled; and

Recommends universities use the SMI to reflect on their own contributions to social mobility – the measure should be promoted as an antidote to the detrimental pressure of other league tables and the Government should consider the outputs of this new measure when setting policy, including consideration of investing in those institutions which demonstrate high returns in their approach to social mobility.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Tilbury Douglas Construction Starts Work on New 80 Place Sheffield Academy
Sector News
@Tilbury_douglas Construction Starts Work on New 80 Place Sheffield Ac
UK education business leader Ben Pike appointed to take edtech startup MasterStart global
Sector News
South African edtech startup, @MasterStartSA, is taking its management
Fifteen students from across the UK see their everyday heroes brought to life after winning a national writing competition
Sector News
A new book, which celebrates the fifteen winners of @Pearson’s My Tw
Mental Health Awareness For Electrical and Fire Security Apprentices
Sector News
@S_ERC - Almost 60 Apprentices from South Eastern Regional College hav
CHANCELLOR STATEMENT TO THE HOUSE – BUDGET 2021
Sector News
Madam Deputy Speaker,A year ago, in my first Budget, I announced our i
Student Engagement Team Launch Student ‘Recharge’ Wellbeing Room
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College’s Student Engagement Team has opened
Inspirational student: ‘Dyslexia made me who I am today’
Sector News
@BristolUni - Far from holding him back, William Carter believes his s
Government reaffirms jobs commitment to social enterprises and charities
Sector News
Government reaffirms jobs commitment to social enterprises and chariti
GISMA Business School Awards a Future Leaders Scholarship
Sector News
The pandemic is causing deep cuts in many areas, and both the educatio
Coca Cola and Premier Foods join The Genie Programme
Sector News
Amazing Apprenticeships (@AmazingAppsUK) have announced the first memb
Collab Group releases a new publication: “Colleges and Employability: How colleges are helping people back into work
Sector News
@collabgrp Release document highlighting how colleges are supporting p
More pupils to have opportunity to return to schools before Easter
Sector News
The Welsh Education Minister, Kirsty Williams, has today (3 Mar) annou

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Philip Bartram
Philip Bartram has published a new article: Tilbury Douglas Construction Starts Work on New 80 Place Sheffield Academy 11 hours 26 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: Mental Health Awareness For Electrical and Fire Security Apprentices 12 hours 33 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 14 hours 35 minutes ago

The three things Rishi Sunak needs to address in his March Budget

The three things Rishi Sunak needs to address in...

Senior IFS Research Economist Jonathan Cribb looks at the Chancellor's options for the Budget. The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, has...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5444)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page