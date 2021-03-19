 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Learning Curve Group’s Ambitious Growth Plans Lead to the Recruitment of New Director of Corporate Operations

Details
Hits: 720
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Mushall Khan
@_LearningCurve are delighted to welcome the newest member of the Purple Family, Mushall Khan, who is taking the role of Director of Corporate Operations. Mushall has dedicated her entire working life to education, and specifically to helping people from disadvantaged backgrounds have access to quality education. Learning Curve Group have ambitious growth plans for the next 5 years and aim to double in size. Mushall is a great addition to the team as we share the same values and aspirations and, most importantly, we keep learners at the centre of everything we do.
 

In the last year we have reached our mission of transforming 1 million lives through learning, and as we grow we are striving to be able to continue to do this on an even larger scale across the whole of the UK. We are excited for Mushall to get started and work with us towards our next milestone. We recently announced the successful acquisition of Antrec Ltd which expands our reach into the Liverpool City Region and welcomes Nat Taylor as Director of Employability; growing our board of directors in a way that ensures we continue to deliver high-quality teaching and learning.

Mushall volunteered while she was at University which led her to securing a full-time position working with local communities and local authorities to help young people get into work. Being an Asian Woman, Mushall knew that when she began working, it was important to open opportunities to people from different backgrounds and levels of education to ensure they benefited from high quality training and education programmes.

Mushall continued to succeed in each role but found the lack of positive change and evolution within the sector frustrating. Schools and many parents did not see alternative provisions, such as Apprenticeships, as good options for learners as they were regarded as easy’ routes compared to A Levels and University. She soon realised that the only way she could make a change was from the top and getting there to make those changes has been her mission ever since.

Mushall wanted to understand how leadership and management worked in different sectors. She has worked in the public sector (Local Authorities and Civil Service) and private sector and she comes from a background surrounded by strong women who have helped her grow in her personal life and career. She champions women and has built opportunities to pave the way for women at her previous company, where approximately 80% of the management team were women. This proved to be a great success and one of Mushall’s proudest career moments is getting Corndel to where it is today. It shows just what can be achieved when leaders are open to change so their workforce can succeed and this reflects our own values as 7 (out of 12) members of our executive board are women, who all have an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience, which has led to Learning Curve Group achieving such incredible growth.

Brockenhurst College STEM Awards â€˜not just about the winnersâ€™
Sector News
Top performing STEM students at Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege) w
Local Chefs Set to Whet Appetites in Great British Menu
Sector News
We are delighted to hear that four chefs from Northern Ireland have be
Bristol group snatches FIVE nominations at â€˜Grammys of a cappellaâ€™
Sector News
The CARAs are usually dominated by professional American groups but th

This brings us to today, as Mushall joins LCG to continue her mission to support learners into the best workplaces, delivering the best quality education. One of her standout reasons for joining LCG was our CEO, Brenda McLeish. Mushall wanted to work for a business run by an inspirational and successful woman who empowers other women too. She is looking forward to working collaboratively to help solidify LCG as one of the biggest and most successful training providers in the country.

Mushall is a great addition to our executive team with 25 years’ experience of working to benefit young people’s lives and we are looking forward to the positive impact she is going to have as we continue to provide the best quality education and training to our learners across the country and continue our ambitious growth plans to transform more lives through learning.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Brockenhurst College STEM Awards ‘not just about the winners’
Sector News
Top performing STEM students at Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege) w
Local Chefs Set to Whet Appetites in Great British Menu
Sector News
We are delighted to hear that four chefs from Northern Ireland have be
Bristol group snatches FIVE nominations at ‘Grammys of a cappella’
Sector News
The CARAs are usually dominated by professional American groups but th
Sheffield College student celebrates £10,000 theatre industry bursary win
Sector News
A talented Sheffield College (@sheffcol) student is preparing to stage
Going for Gold
Sector News
A student from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) has re
New International Learning Exchange programme to make good the loss of Erasmus+
Sector News
The Welsh Government has today announced a new international learning
A clinically vulnerable mum discusses how she overcame her anxieties about her children returning to school
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/18/a-clinically-vulnerable-mum-di
The Period Product Scheme: providing young people with period products when they need them
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/18/the-period-product-scheme-prov
Transformation of education spaces promotes independent and active learning
Sector News
An investment of £4.2m has delivered new flexible and modern educatio
More than 51,000 Greater Manchester residents benefit from devolved skills training during pandemic
Sector News
IN AN unprecedented year, the devolved budget for adult education has
100+ organisations join forces to lobby Department of Transport to keep school bus fleets on the road
Sector News
Kura, the market-leading education and corporate transport management
Cotswolds school wins WCG National Apprenticeship Week challenge
Sector News
A Cotswolds school has won an apprenticeship knowledge challenge organ

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 20 hours 19 minutes ago

Zoom in on Apprenticeships: Georgia meets @ExeterCollege Head of #Apprenticeships Jenny Vince

Zoom in on Apprenticeships: Georgia meets...

In this bitesize conversation, Georgia chats with Head of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement Jenny Vince about Apprenticeships, misconceptions...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 20 hours 20 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Exploring Neurodiversity with @CognAssist and @FENews - Podcast Trailer: #NeurodiversityCelebrationWeek - Exploring #Neurodiver…
View Original Tweet

Ian Stirling
Ian Stirling commented on How dyslexic entrepreneurs are leading the way in business yesterday

Hi Annabel I went to school before Dyslexia was talked about so I was sent to a school for the...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5506)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page