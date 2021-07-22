New Innovation Strategy sets out plans to put UK at front of global innovation race

#PlanforGrowth: Long-term plan to boost private sector investment across the UK and create the right conditions for all businesses to turn world-leading science into new products and services, and cement the UK’s position as a world-leader in science, research and innovation.

New plans to boost private sector investment to put the UK at the front of the global innovation race have been set in a new Innovation Strategy launched by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng today (Thursday 22 July).

Today’s Innovation Strategy is the Government’s long-term vision to put innovation at the heart of building back better, as a key pillar in our Plan for Growth. It aims to boost private sector investment in R&D across the whole of the UK, and create the right conditions for all businesses to innovate so they have the confidence to do so.

The UK is committed to increasing annual public investment on R&D to a record £22 billion, but the private sector also plays a key role in boosting spending on R&D, which is an essential part of our country’s future prosperity and key to achieving key domestic priorities, from tackling climate change and boosting productivity, to levelling up opportunities across the UK and supporting businesses out of the pandemic.

The pandemic has shown us that major challenges can be resolved by ambitious investment in science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, and has shown the public what British innovators can deliver when given ambitious support, freedom, and risk tolerance.

The strategy takes lessons learned from the pandemic, including from the UK’s Vaccine Taskforce – where the public and private sectors successfully worked alongside each other – and applies them find solutions to fundamental challenges facing the UK - including the relative decline in business R&D investment, skills gaps and the need for pro-enterprise regulatory environment to spur innovation.

To achieve this aim, the Government will specify ‘innovation missions’ to set clear direction, urgency and pace on the issues confronting the UK that we want to tackle with the private sector in the coming years. These will be determined by the new National Science and Technology Council and supported by the Office for Science and Technology Strategy.

The Government is also outlining seven strategic technologies to prioritise and build on our existing R&D strengths, including clean technologies, robotics, genomics and AI, where the UK has globally competitive advantage and industrial strength.

The strategy outlines how the Government will focus its efforts to support businesses and institutions at the cutting edge of innovation, setting out plans in four areas:

Unleashing Business – fuelling businesses who want to innovate by ensuring effective access to private and public investment. People – creating the most exciting place in the world for talented innovators. Institutions and Places – ensuring R&D institutions serve the needs of businesses and promoting innovation in places across the UK. Missions and Technologies – stimulating innovation in technology and missions that will provide the UK with a strategic advantage and will be critical to tackling some of our greatest challenges.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

“The UK can look back on a proud history of changing the world through innovation. From the industrial revolution to the vaccine development of the past year, the impact on our everyday lives is undeniable.

“That spirit of discovery is still alive in this country today, but we have not always turned our genius for innovation into jobs and companies here in Britain.

“The countries that secure leadership in such transformational technologies will lead the world, enjoying unrivalled growth, security and prosperity for decades to come – and it’s our job to ensure the UK keeps pace with the global innovation race.

“Through this long-term plan, we want to rekindle our country’s flame of innovation and discovery, helping businesses to seize the vast opportunities that innovation can bring.

“If we get this right, we can build the foundations for the new industries of tomorrow, and ensure British firms are at the front of the pack to turn world-leading science into new products and services that are successful in international markets.”

Through the Innovation Strategy the Government will:

increase annual public investment on R&D to a record £22 billion;

ensure government procurement is proactive and supportive, providing a route to market for innovative new products and services.

consult on how regulation can ensure that the UK is well-placed to extract the best value from innovation;

commission the Regulatory Horizons Council to consider how best to support innovation through regulation, including looking whether there are a set of high-level guiding principles for regulation that may apply broadly to any sector of innovation;

introduce new High Potential Individual and Scale-up visa routes, and revitalise the Innovator route to attract and retain high-skilled, globally mobile innovation talent;

undertake an independent review to assess landscape of UK organisations undertaking all forms of research, development and innovation;

reduce complexity for innovative companies by developing an online finance and innovation hub between Innovate UK and the British Business Bank within the next 12 months;

expand IP education programme for researchers and launch International IP Services to bolster innovative companies’ and researchers’ ability to confidently collaborate, export and invest overseas.

publish of a new action plan on ‘Standards for the Fourth Industrial Revolution’, promoting standards that enable innovation to flourish;

invest £200 million through the British Business Bank’s Life Sciences Investment Programme to target the growth-stage funding gap faced by UK life science companies;

support 30,000 senior managers of small and medium sized businesses through Help to Grow: Management to boost their business’s performance, resilience, and long-term growth.

The Strategy identifies areas where the UK has globally competitive R&D and industrial strength and that will transform our economy in the future - Advanced materials and Manufacturing; AI, Digital and Advanced Computing; Bioinformatics and Genomics; Engineering Biology; Electronics, Photonics and Quantum; Energy and Environment Technologies; Robotics and Smart Machines.

Our partners in the innovation system will be critical to delivering our ambitions, and the Business Secretary has asked Innovate UK and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to operationalise this Strategy in order to achieve our shared objectives.

The Government will work with universities and other research organisations, charities, Catapults, public sector research establishments and research and innovation institutes who will all play a key role in implementation of the Strategy.

£127m of R&D funding will boost local economic growth across the UK

As part of efforts to ensure innovative business across the UK can capitalise on these strengths, five pioneering projects will receive a share of £127 million through the Strength in Places Fund, delivered by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI):

In the North of England, £22.6 million will help the Advanced Machinery & Productivity Initiative to drive innovation for the UK’s advanced machinery manufacturers to put them at the cutting edge of emerging technologies such as robotics. In the Midlands, £18.3 million is being awarded to the Midlands Industrial Ceramics Group to improve manufacturing processes in advanced ceramics. The funding will help to make ceramics manufacturing to become more energy-efficient, faster and cheaper. Working in Scotland and Cumbria, £21.3 million of funding will be awarded to the Digital Dairy Value-Chain project which will create a more sustainable dairy industry by combining digital communications and advanced manufacturing. In Wales, the media.cymru project will bring together UK broadcasters, small local businesses and freelancers to research and develop new products and services for global markets thanks to £22.2 million of funding from the fund. And in Northern Ireland, £42.4 million will help the Smart Nano NI project to speed up the development of new nano-scale optical components to power our future digital devices.

From digital dairy farming to media and nano-manufacturing to greener ceramics, five new projects will boost economic growth in Northern Ireland, the Midlands, the north of England, Scotland and Cumbria, and Wales.

Announced today in support of the government’s ambitious new Innovation Strategy, the major research and innovation projects combine industry, local leadership and research and innovation expertise to help maximise an area’s potential and drive productivity.

The projects will receive a share of £127m government funding from UK Research and Innovation’s flagship Strength in Places Fund (SIPF) and as a result will leverage over £110m from research organisations, businesses, and local leadership.

The projects are led by consortia based in the Belfast-Derry/Londonderry corridor, Stoke-on-Trent, Rochdale, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

Northern Ireland: The Smart Nano NI Consortium will bring together organisations from across Northern Ireland to create and test smart and nano-manufacturing products, boosting the economy and increasing skills in local communities.

The Smart Nano NI Consortium will bring together organisations from across Northern Ireland to create and test smart and nano-manufacturing products, boosting the economy and increasing skills in local communities. Midlands: The Midlands Industrial Ceramics Group will develop streamlined processes to bring new, advanced ceramics technologies to market faster, with less energy usage and lower carbon emissions, leading to jobs growth of 4200 by 2030.

The Midlands Industrial Ceramics Group will develop streamlined processes to bring new, advanced ceramics technologies to market faster, with less energy usage and lower carbon emissions, leading to jobs growth of 4200 by 2030. North of England: The Advanced Machinery & Productivity Initiative will stimulate and support rapid growth in the UK's machinery manufacturing sector, generating 560 local jobs, including 120 new apprenticeships and increase exports by over £130m.

The Advanced Machinery & Productivity Initiative will stimulate and support rapid growth in the UK's machinery manufacturing sector, generating 560 local jobs, including 120 new apprenticeships and increase exports by over £130m. Scotland and Cumbria: The Digital Dairy Value-Chain will renew and decarbonise the area’s dairy industry, creating more than 600 new jobs and add £60m to the annual output of the local economy.

The Digital Dairy Value-Chain will renew and decarbonise the area’s dairy industry, creating more than 600 new jobs and add £60m to the annual output of the local economy. Wales: media.cymru will accelerate growth in the Cardiff Capital Region's media sector, driving inclusive, sustainable economic growth, create 2000 jobs and an additional £236m in GVA by 2026.

Each project will deliver a range of long-term benefits for regional and local economies and communities including jobs, skills provision, a more competitive and modern industry, better quality of life, and more.

The projects have all been under development with seed-corn funding from UKRI since August 2020. Thanks to the full-stage award announced today, they can now unlock their full potential, with projects to be delivered over the coming years.

SIPF is a competitive funding scheme that funds collaborative bids from diverse consortia of publicly funded research organisations, businesses, and local leadership, to undertake research and innovation that will have a demonstrable impact on local economic growth.

UK Research and Innovation’s Chief Executive, Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser, said:

"UK Research and Innovation funding through the Strength in Places Fund brings researchers, industry and local leadership together in outstanding collaborative programmes that catalyse significant economic growth.

“The projects funded in this round are excellent illustrations of how local partnerships in research and innovation can contribute to building an inclusive knowledge economy for the UK."

Strength in Places Fund panel chair, Dame Kate Barker, said:

“The Strength in Places Fund, led by UK Research and Innovation, is unique as it is the only UK funding programme that provides place-based investment in research and innovation activity to support sustained and significant local economic growth across the UK.

“These five projects have the potential to deliver research and innovation that will transform activity within their target industries, in a way that is deeply rooted in local strengths and well linked to wider local economic plans.”

SIPF is a key part of how UKRI, the UK’s research and innovation funding agency, has responded to the importance of ‘Place’ as part of the government’s “levelling up” agenda and directs its investment to create real, lasting impact. A cross-council UKRI programme, SIPF is primarily delivered by Research England and Innovate UK in partnership with the higher education funding bodies of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland and the Office for Students.

In addition to the Strength in Places Fund, £25 million of funding for the Connecting Capability Fund will help drive further economic growth through university-business innovation, and eight new Prosperity Partnerships will establish business-led research projects harnessing the power of science and engineering to develop transformational new technologies that benefit companies, with £59 million of industry, university and government investment.

A detailed strategy for levelling up through research and innovation will be set out as part of the Government’s forthcoming Levelling Up White Paper.

In addition, through the Innovation Strategy the Government will:

Devise training to upskill the next generation of lenders, supporting them in their ability to assess risk when lending to innovative businesses.

Government will engage closely with pension funds and the investment industry to understand the scope for industry-led initiatives that take advantage of innovation investment opportunities.

Establish £10 million innovation seed fund to provide early-stage patient capital for high-potential businesses.

Reduce complexity for innovative companies by developing an online finance and innovation hub between Innovate UK and the British Business Bank within the next 12 months.

Provide a £50 million package for innovation infrastructure projects.

Launch a consultation on the potential value of and options for a national capability in ‘cyber-physical infrastructure’.

Commission the Regulatory Horizons Council to consider how best to support innovation through regulation, including looking whether there are a set of high-level guiding principles for regulation that may apply broadly to any sector of innovation.

Extend the reach of the “Agile Nations” network to make it easier for businesses to introduce and scale innovations across international markets.

Consult on reforms to ensure that the competition framework is effective for an innovative modern economy and on setting up a new, pro-competition regime for digital markets

Publish the National AI Strategy to support businesses and the public sector to responsibly adopt AI.

Expand IP education programme for researchers and launch International IP Services to bolster innovative companies’ and researchers’ ability to confidently collaborate, export and invest overseas.

Consult on the protection of inventions and creations made by AI with minimal human input.

Develop innovation chapters in Free Trade Agreements.

Ensure government procurement is proactive and supportive, providing a route to market for innovative new products and services.

Establish a UKRI-wide Commercialisation Funding Framework to simplify support, minimise bureaucracy and embed best practice so the best ideas can be commercialised.

Innovate UK will continue to strengthen its provision of support for commercialisation capability.

Launch Help To Grow: Digital to support 100,000 small businesses to adopt digital technologies that will save them time and money, helping them recover from the pandemic.

Expand Innovate UK EDGE, working alongside Growth Hubs in England, and programmes delivered by Scottish Enterprise, Invest Northern Ireland, and the Welsh Government to accelerate growth in the UK’s most innovative businesses.

Allocate £8 million announced in February 2021 to continue Made Smarter Adoption in the North West of England and to begin scaling-up support in the West Midlands, North East of England and Yorkshire & the Humber for the adoption of advanced industrial digital technology amongst manufacturing SMEs.

Innovate UK will include the adoption and diffusion of cutting-edge innovation in its objectives.

Set up the Government Office for Technology Transfer to support public sector organisations in identifying wider uses for their innovations.

Plan for Growth: Rishi Sunak and Kwasi Kwarteng set out the key pillars of investment that the government will focus on as we build back better

30th Mar 2021: This letter from Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to businesses on the government’s Plan for Growth comes ahead of the second meeting of the Prime Minister’s Build Back Better Business Council (30 March 2021), which will be one of the ways that the government engages with business to drive forward the Plan for Growth.

How to make 2021 the ‘year of economic recovery’

The key pillars of investment that the government will focus on as we build back better from the pandemic, create jobs and drive forward key government priorities:

In the last 5 years, the UK’s economic environment has changed, bringing new opportunities and challenges for our businesses. We have legislated to end our contribution to climate change by 2050, we are forging a new path outside of the European Union and we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Creating and supporting jobs and helping to drive growth in existing, new and emerging industries is the government’s central economic focus. That is why we are transitioning the Industrial Strategy into our plan for growth and its related strategies.

The plan for growth builds on the best of the Industrial Strategy from 2017 and makes the most of our strengths right across the economy. It refreshes and goes further than ever before on critical policies and guides the government’s longer-term growth strategy as we build back better, so we can unite and level up the country, support our transition to net zero by 2050, and seize the new opportunities of a Global Britain as an independent nation.

Backed by 3 pillars of investment as the foundation of our economic recovery – infrastructure, skills and innovation – we can put the UK at the forefront of opportunities and give businesses the confidence they need to invest and grow.

Investing in infrastructure drives long term productivity improvements, and in the short term stimulates economic activity. The UK has historically under-invested in infrastructure, but we are fixing that, as set out in our National Infrastructure Strategy. The government has already announced record investment in broadband, flood defences, roads, rail and cities as part of our plans to spend £100 billion on capital next year and more than £600 billion on gross public sector investment over the next 5 years. The best way to improve people’s life chances is to give them the skills to succeed. The UK has a strong foundation of advanced skills, but lags behind international comparators on technical and basic adult skills. The government is transforming Further Education, encouraging lifelong learning through the Lifetime Skills Guarantee, and building an apprenticeships revolution. Innovation drives economic growth and creates jobs. The UK has a world-leading research base, which will be boosted by the government’s significant uplift in R&D investment and the creation of the Advanced Research and Invention Agency to fund high-risk, high-reward research. However, too few businesses are able to access the tools they need to translate new ideas into new products and services and to challenge established businesses. We will make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a business. That means having access to capital, skills and ideas, as well as a smart and stable regulatory framework.

However, not all growth is created equal.

This government will focus on achieving three priority objectives:

Our most important mission is to unite and level up the country: tackling geographic disparities; supporting struggling towns to regenerate; ensuring every region and nation of the UK has at least one globally competitive city; and strengthening the Union. We will enable our transition to net zero, driving growth that is green by delivering our Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution and taking action to fulfil our commitment to be the first generation to leave the natural environment in a better condition than we found it. And our plan for growth will support our vision for Global Britain, welcoming international investment to create new jobs, role modelling free and fair trade, and taking advantage of the opportunities available to us now we have left the European Union.

We are still taking forward the best elements of the Industrial Strategy, including continuation of existing Sector Deals and reviewing the Grand Challenges and missions through the upcoming Innovation Strategy. This government remains committed to its industrial sectors. The plan for growth is a whole of government approach to that – making the most of our collective strengths right across the whole economy.

Over the next 12 months we will follow up the plan for growth with an Innovation Strategy, as well as strategies for net zero, hydrogen and space. We will also develop a vision for high-growth sectors and technologies, putting the UK at the forefront of opportunities and giving businesses the confidence to invest, boost productivity across the UK and enable our transition to net zero.

The government is, and will continue to be, a champion of the needs of business and industry as we build back better from the pandemic. We will work closely and collaboratively with key stakeholders to ensure that our plans address challenges faced by business and grasp opportunities for future growth. That is why we have convened the Build Back Better Business Council, to draw on the expertise of industry and government to ensure that the plan for growth is delivered successfully, and in partnership with business.

Kind regards,

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng