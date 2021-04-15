 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New bespoke programme for 16 to 18 year old students designed to broaden access to the legal profession and advance social mobility and racial and ethnic diversity

Details
Hits: 170
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@LinklatersLLP has today (15 Apr) launched Making Links Discovery, in partnership with the Social Mobility Foundation (@SocialMobilityF) and the @AmosBursary, a bespoke programme designed to open up access to a career in the law for 16 to 18 year old students across the UK.

The programme is formed of two separate pillars, one focussed on advancing social mobility and the other on advancing racial and ethnic diversity within in the legal sector.

The 18-month programme is designed for 16 to 18 year old students (Y12–Y13 or equivalent) with an interest in law from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds and from racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds.

The first part of the programme supports cohorts of up to 30 Y12 (or equivalent) students with their longer-term career aspirations and personal development. Key elements include mentoring, work shadowing, introduction to legal concepts and law as a career, personal finance, CV and interview support, and UCAS and personal statement advice. 

Students will then have the opportunity to apply to continue onto the second phase of the programme in Y13 (or equivalent), where successful candidates will have access to individual tutoring to assist with A-Level (or equivalent) studies and the opportunity to be fast tracked onto the firm’s Making Links Scholarship programme.

Making Links Discovery builds upon Linklaters’ longstanding relationship with the Social Mobility Foundation and the Amos Bursary. The Social Mobility Foundation will be leading on the delivery of the programme and identifying candidates from social mobility “cold spots”. The Amos Bursary will put forward candidates who identify as having Black, Pakistani or Bangladeshi heritage – some of the most underrepresented minority ethnic groups in the firm and broader profession and further supporting Linklaters’ commitments in its Race Action Plan to increase participation of Black students on key talent programmes and to ensure greater representation of Black and underrepresented minority ethnic lawyers within our firm.

Fionnghuala Griggs, trainee recruitment partner at Linklaters, comments:

“Early opportunities play a crucial role in opening up access to and achieving true diversity in the legal sector. Making Links Discovery will enable us to develop a distinct pipeline of, and strong engagement with, students from across the UK who want to pursue a career in the law but might not otherwise have had the opportunity or resources to do so.”

Sarah Atkinson, CEO of Social Mobility Foundation, states:

“We are delighted to be expanding our long-standing partnership with Linklaters through the development of this innovative new programme for aspiring lawyers. This programme builds on our previous work together and increases the support we can offer to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, especially those living in social mobility cold spots. The pandemic is set to have a disproportionate impact on the futures of young people from low-income backgrounds, so the pillars of this programme – mentoring, work experience and skills development – are particularly crucial. We appreciate Linklaters’ ongoing commitment to social mobility.”

Lions Pride for Tandy
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges alumnus Steve Tandy has been named by Warren Ga
The graduate jobs market risks becoming a closed shop following Covid-19
Sector News
Digital recruitment market opens doors â€“ but businesses must guard a
Diffusion champions neurodiversity with Cognassist
Sector News
@Diffusion has been appointed by @Cognassist, the leading platform for

Colleen Amos OBE, Co-Founder and CEO of The Amos Bursary, noted:

“It is fantastic to be partnering with Linklaters on such a substantial programme looking to bring about change and increase representation of underrepresented minority ethnic lawyers across the legal sector, as we continue to build on our strong relationship. Linklaters’ support has been immeasurable in realising our ambitions.”

Making Links Discovery further expands Linklaters’ Making Links initiatives – focussed on attracting, recruiting and developing talent from underrepresented backgrounds. Linklaters has a longstanding commitment to ensuring that personal background, social identity and socio-economic circumstances are not barriers to success, with social mobility and race both being priorities within the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion strategy.

The firm was recognised as a top 20 employer for advancing social mobility in the Social Mobility Employer Index 2020 – the fourth year in a row in which Linklaters had been named in the rankings.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lions Pride for Tandy
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges alumnus Steve Tandy has been named by Warren Ga
The graduate jobs market risks becoming a closed shop following Covid-19
Sector News
Digital recruitment market opens doors – but businesses must guard a
Diffusion champions neurodiversity with Cognassist
Sector News
@Diffusion has been appointed by @Cognassist, the leading platform for
Bradford College receives £10,000 funding boost to help promote organ donation amongst Black and Asian communities
Sector News
Bradford College (@BradfordCollege) has received a share of £600,000
Bespoke transition for autistic students leads to numbers boost at Welsh college
Sector News
A MENTOR has helped to improve retention and the social and wellness j
THE NEXT GENERATION OF PASTRY CHEFS BEING NURTURED THROUGH THE CHEFS’ FORUM
Sector News
The Chefs’ Forum is proud to announce a brand-new pastry event for a
East Sussex College is helping staff and students during #StressAwarenessMonth
Sector News
April is Stress Awareness Month, and throughout the month, East Sussex
Coronavirus (COVID-19) mass testing funding for schools and colleges
Sector News
Information about the funding allocations associated with the coronavi
AEB reconciliation announcement: Clawback of funding will reduce the financial strength of colleges
Sector News
In a letter to the Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson, Chief Executi
High achieving Public Services student gains a place on the University of Portsmouth scholarship scheme
Sector News
A Level 3 Uniformed Public Services student from East Sussex College L
Skills Reform Agenda: Turning the tide after decades of neglect is not easy
Sector News
In a letter to the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson, Chief Executive of th
Hopwood Hall College and University Centre to benefit from £1.5 billion FE Capital Transformation Fund.
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College and University Centre is set to make huge changes

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 28 minutes ago

Autism and Inclusive Practice with Nicola Beldham: Universal Learning with Saj Mohammad: Autism and Inclusive Pract… https://t.co/m5qtQffOcj
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 13 minutes ago

The graduate jobs market risks becoming a closed shop following Covid-19: Digital recruitment market opens doors –… https://t.co/bCCnm0RZzc
View Original Tweet

Hopwood Hall College
Hopwood Hall College has published a new article: Hopwood Hall College and University Centre to benefit from £1.5 billion FE Capital Transformation Fund. 2 hours 26 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5587)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page